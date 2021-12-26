I have a younger brother who lives in San Diego. Try as I might, I can’t get him to agree to get vaccinated against the COVID virus. My husband talked to him, reminding him, since they had both been in the Army, how many vaccines they got before they went overseas. “Remember that, Martin? I got six in each arm! They just gave them to us, like it or not. But we didn’t get sick, did we? They work! Please go get the Covid vaccination!”
But no dice. Martin listens to conservative talk radio and he is convinced getting vaccinated is likely to “mess up” his “DNA.”
Martin barely got through high school. My husband and I both have advanced degrees. Dr. Fauci is, well, doctor Fauci — a medical expert who has spent a long, long time studying medicine and infectious diseases. So why would my brother, or anyone, decide against all advice, that getting the vaccine is more dangerous than being infected by the COVID virus?
In other words, how can they, in their relative position of ignorance, have more confidence in their decisions than the advice of experts who are pleading with them to get vaccinated? I just couldn’t understand it.
And then I was browsing the internet and came upon an illustration of the Dunning-Kruger Effect. It’s a real thing. In 1999, a psychologist, Dr. Dunning, and a graduate student, Justin Kruger, published a paper in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, that documented the results of experiments that showed that “in many areas of life, incompetent people do not recognize—scratch that, cannot recognize—just how incompetent they are, a phenomenon that has come to be known as the Dunning-Kruger effect.”
“This isn’t just an armchair theory. A whole battery of studies…have confirmed that people who don’t know much about a given set of cognitive, technical or social skills tend to grossly overestimate their prowess and performance, whether it’s grammar, emotional intelligence, logical reasoning, firearm care and safety, debating, or financial knowledge.”
Dr. Dunning says we are all guilty of this to some degree. “For poor performers to recognize their ineptitude would require them to possess the very expertise they lack. To know how skilled or unskilled you are (at something) you must have a good working knowledge of it, an impossibility among the incompetent. Poor performers—and we are all poor performers at somethings—fail to see the flaws in their thinking or the answers they lack.”
He goes on to point out the really surprising thing: “In many cases, incompetence does not leave people disoriented, perplexed or cautious. Instead the incompetent are often blessed with an inappropriate confidence, buoyed by something that feels to them like knowledge.”
Dr. Dunning recounts that “Jimmy Kimmel Live” sent a camera crew to the enormous South by Southwest music festive in Austin, Texas to “catch hipsters bluffing.” They approached one fan to ask him if he felt that the non-existent “Contact Dermatitis has what it takes to make it to the big time?” “Absolutely,” was the reply. In another interview, a woman was asked what she thought about Tonya and the Hardings. “Yeah, a lot of men have been talking about them, saying they’re really impressed. They’re not usually fans of female groups, so they’re really making a statement.”
The article I read was written in 2014 and updated in 2017, but looking at the illustration of the effect it brings to mind a person who came into notoriety shortly afterward. A person not schooled in anything in particular, but who seemed, and still seems to “know” how things should be, what will happen. A person unschooled in medicine, who would have the inexplicable hutzpah to announce to the world that the Covid virus would “just go away.” And since then, 800,000 Americans have died.
Yes, it’s scary. But don’t let what you don’t know kill you. Don’t die from stubborn ignorance! If you can’t get vaccinated for your own safety, do it for your family, friends and neighbors. And, wear a mask to protect yourself and others!