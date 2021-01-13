Back in October, the Green Valley News printed my editorial regarding the risk of President Trump attempting an election coup if he lost a relatively close election. The thought of this was considered highly unlikely to most, and as patently outrageous to many. Was I off my rocker? Were the election analysts suggesting this risk just fear mongering? The past two-plus months have answered this question, with a resounding “no.” The risk was real.
Joe Biden won the election by a fairly wide margin, both in the number of votes as well as in electoral votes. But as expected, some “swing states” were close. Also as expected, Trump declared victory anyway, claimed massive election fraud and raked in hundreds of millions in campaign contributions to “stop the steal,” as he put it. Trump railed and threatened and brought dozens of lawsuits. But he lost each one. Undeterred, he pursued tactic after tactic to overturn the election results, and as he did so, he convinced tens of millions of his supporters to believe that democracy was stolen, and urged them to fight back. As we saw Jan. 6, many thousand of his supporters did just that, and our Capitol was ransacked.
I suggest these events prove my concerns of a Trump coup were well-founded. But, fortunately, the coup failed. Importantly, I believe that, through all this, there are many positives. The key elements of our election institution held, and put the law, the Constitution and American voters first, even under constant assault from Trump. State election officials, including Republicans, stood tall and did their job, and that is quite remarkable considering the pressure they were under and the likely “career decisions” that they were forced to make. After much rhetoric supporting Trump, no state legislatures sent fake Trump delegates in lieu of the elected Biden delegates to Washington. Republican governors gave Trump plenty of lip service, but at the end of the day they refused to disregard the Constitution. Our courts, with many run by Republican-appointed judges, put the law first and unanimously rejected Trump’s claims as frivolous. Finally, the military has seemed to say, “No way, Mr. President, leave us out of this.” This was a real risk. Trump needed the military to really pull off a coup, but they held firm. Now let’s just hope this continues through January 20.
Even though I am outraged by the rioters that stormed the Capitol, and at the members of Congress who refuse to respect the decision of the courts or the will of the people, the past weeks have shown me that, in the end, our democratic system held. That makes me feel pretty darn good.
Most will agree that we have much wrong in America. How can we solve these divisions? I suggest that our best hope lies in our working together, with respect for others with differing views. As these recent weeks have shown, hating the other side only inflames. My hope – strong hope – is that as we move forward, we can reject feelings of hate, lay down our anger and get back to discussing differences of opinion with the civility that all law-abiding citizens deserve. I have friends on both sides of our political divide and I remain resolved to strengthening these friendships through the benefits that come through the willingness to listen, learn and respectfully share, i.e., throughout the course of civil dialogue.
Dave Gamrath lives in Green Valley.