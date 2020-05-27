I confess to being a bit old-fashioned when it comes to elections — I fondly remember my first experience in 1968, drawing the curtain around me in my polling station, marking my private ballot, being proud to be part of the remarkable and peaceful transition of power for our government that is the envy of the world.
Get over such romanticism. Get a mail-in ballot.
So many things have changed. Today there are so many stressors on our Republic we need to do all we can to ensure we even get to vote this November: foreign involvement in 2016 expected in 2020 (see last month’s Senate Select Committee on Intelligence affirming Russian interference in 2016, and the entire Intelligence community for our government); fear-mongering of “voter fraud” (see the President’s Advisory Committee on Voter Integrity disbanded in 2018 having found no fraud)**; and many more…
But the most immediate stress is Covid-19. States are “opening up” and people are not using precautions for themselves, let alone to reduce threat of infection to others. As with the 1918 Flu Epidemic, the second wave of infections/deaths will be even worse, due fall 2020 by the predictions of most epidemiologists.
In April, Wisconsin people were forced to risk infection and only vote in person, at a greatly reduced number of polling places, and with dozens (67) of voters then infected with Covid-19 over the next two weeks.
The president has falsely asserted that mail-in voting is a “fraud” and leads to “rigged elections.” (See Brennan Center for Justice, among others.) Meanwhile, the GOP is encouraging its people to vote by mail.*** You need to do all you can to ensure you can vote in 2020.
In Arizona, any voter can opt to be on the permanent list to vote in all elections by mail — PEVL. Contact Pima County Recorder’s Office webmaster@recorder.pima.gov and you can sign up for PEVL on line; you can always unsubscribe and you can always vote instead at your polling place.
The deadline to subscribe to PEVL for Primary Elections is July 24; PEVL deadline to vote by mail in November is Oct. 23.
I remain in fear for our Republic; we need to do everything we can to make sure we have a fair election. In Arizona, we are so blessed in many ways. PEVL is one.
**A Washington Post review of data from after the 2016 election found just four confirmed cases of voter fraud: three people who tried to vote for Mr Trump twice — and were caught — and an election worker in Miami who was caught trying to fill in a bubble on someone else’s ballot for a local mayoral candidate.
***“Voting by mail is an easy, convenient and secure way to cast your ballot,” a Republican National Committee mailer from April to voters in Pennsylvania read, the Washington Post reported. “Return the attached official Republican Party mail-in ballot application to avoid lines and protect yourself from large crowds on Election Day,” the RNC mailer read.
Maureen Brooks is a retired attorney and lives in Green Valley.