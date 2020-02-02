I served nearly 22 years as an appellate judge, during which I was called upon frequently to address the question of whether an accused received a fundamentally fair trial. What Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republican members of the Senate are presently doing ought to make every fair-minded person in this nation sick, as well as fearful for the survival of our Constitutional democracy. To pass off this “trial” as fair and impartial would be laughable, if it weren’t so disturbing.
Initially, McConnell and his gang wanted to not have any evidence, not even the record of evidence that the House gathered in order to vote for two articles of impeachment. Now they have said, “OK, we’ll allow the evidence that the House used to vote the Articles of Impeachment — but no more documents or witnesses.”
Impeachment has an apt analogy in all legal systems in the U.S. which is simply that conclusive proof of guilt is not needed before charges are filed, an arrest warrant is issued, or an indictment is handed down by a grand jury. The standard is that it is the evidence be sufficient to show that there is probable cause that a crime occurred and there is probable cause to believed that the charged defendant did it. The trial that follows (in this instance the Senate trial) is where actual guilt or innocence is decided by impartial jurors after hearing the evidence which is the relevant evidence that either side wants the fact finder (the jurors) to hear. And while the process by which the House investigation proceeded seems to be of great concern to McConnell and his followers, it is noteworthy that in grand jury proceedings the only lawyer in the room is the prosecutor. Even a person who is a target does not get to have their counsel in the room — they can only take a break and go outside in the hallway and confer with their attorney, before returning to continue their testimony.
That procedure has always been upheld by the courts. Thus, in reality the House’s impeachment is simply their finding of probable cause that Trump committed one or more impeachable offenses. It is then up to the Senate to conduct a trial in the Senate, and all 100 Senators have sworn an oath to be fair and impartial — although some have already declared their undying fealty to Trump — evidence be damned.
So, what evidence should be before the Senate? The Trumpian side argues “no new evidence” and no witness nor new documents because only what the House used in its investigation is proper and relevant. This is an obvious tortured and wrong construction of relevancy, and makes the Senate complicit in covering up any wrongdoing of the president. Evidence is relevant if it has a tendency to prove or disprove a fact that is in issue. And it matters little that after an indictment, arrest, or indictment, that the prosecution finds new and different documents that they want in evidence or wants to call different witnesses at trial. In fact, a diligent prosecutor continues to investigate to ensure that they can present the strongest case possible in support of the charge(s) which have been leveled against the defendant. Much evidence is now in the public domain that has emerged after the Articles were adopted that support the proposition that there was a Trump-Giuliani scheme to illegally have Ukraine announce an investigation into Biden in exchange for release of the Congressionally authorized aid to Ukraine and a visit by the president of Ukraine to the White House. I have yet to hear a logical reason for refusing to allow such evidence from those who would block it, who at the same time loudly proclaim the absence of wrongdoing by Trump.
According to polling, in excess of 70% of Americans polled want the new documents and the four witnesses to be allowed as evidence. One has to ask, what is the harm in allowing the evidence, unless it tends to show that claims in the Articles of Impeachment have merit. If McConnell and his loyalists block the evidence, then we will have two of Trump’s favorite words — “hoax/sham” — to attach to the so-called “trial” conducted by Republican senators. As it happens, 23 Republican senators will be on the 2020 ballot, and they might want to be prepared to defend the sham trial they orchestrated and conducted on the Articles of Impeachment — I suspect many voters will want to hear their answers. And I note that without the additional evidence, Trump’s obviously forthcoming claim of “complete exoneration” will be another lie, as you cannot be “completely exonerated” by an incomplete sham trial in which obviously relevant evidence was blocked by the accused and his minions. In addition, the American public have a right to know the full extent of the evidence supporting the Articles of Impeachment.
