Near the close of the Civil War, by far the bloodiest conflict in American history, Abraham Lincoln uttered these words in his second inaugural address: “With malice toward none; with charity for all; with firmness in the right, as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in; to bind up the nation’s wounds; to care for him who shall have borne the battle, and for his widow, and his orphan —to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves, and with all nations.”
The Union survived, but at what cost? Hundreds of thousands dead and wounded. Millions pauperized or homeless. Unrequited anger north and south, young and old. Even today, in some parts of the nation, resentments triggered by the war still glow, like embers in a fire that could easily be stirred to a blaze.
Nonetheless, we the people survived.
Today our Union is again fearfully divided, not by cannon fire, but by politics. What’s new about that, we may ask ourselves? Not much, is one possible answer. Fiery political speech, after all, is evidence of a lively and healthy democracy.
But another answer would strike “healthy” from that last sentence. I’m 80 years old. I grew up with Harry Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower, men who had little affection for the other. Nonetheless, they were gentlemen to the core, at least in public. Likewise, voters generally remained civil through the decades toward the beliefs of their political adversaries. If you played cards with folks who voted the other way, you probably continued to do so. But we’ve come a long way in the past few years. Civility no longer reigns.
Contempt for “the other,” even hatred — or something close to it — has come to the fore. To be sure, I believe that our current president has contempt for our system of government and for anyone who disagrees with him. Meanwhile, those who ardently favor the president are inclined to excoriate those, especially “liberals” who do not fall in lockstep with Mr. Trump.
In turn, that contempt is often reflected back by people who, for wont of a better term, can be called … “Never Trumpers.”
I’m a Never Trumper. I’ve written many opinion columns for the Green Valley News about Mr. Trump, beginning in August 2015. I have portrayed him as a lifelong shyster, an unrelenting liar, a poorly educated egoist and as a friend and client of Roy Cohn, one of the most corrupt lawyers of the last century. Some of you have agreed with me; many of you have not.
In short, I have done my bit, clumsy as it may have been, to help polarize the nation, or at least a small corner of it called Green Valley. But now we are on the edge of a new kind of civil war, a country so fiercely divided over the meaning of “politics” and “patriotism” that neither side seems ready to work with the other, or even tolerate the other.
Ratchet back to the 1980s. I was not a fan of Ronald Reagan. But in later years, I have come to appreciate him. Especially this particular Reaganism: “Call it mysticism, if you will,” he often said, “but I believe God had a divine purpose in placing this land between the two great oceans to be found by those who had a special love of freedom and the courage to leave the countries of their birth. From our forefathers to our modern-day immigrants, we’ve come from every corner of the Earth, from every race and every ethnic background, and we’ve become a new breed in the world. We’re Americans and we have a … rendezvous with destiny.”
Admittedly, I am thoroughly agnostic; but Reagan’s reverent view of America had a certain grandness about it. His words were as inspiriting as they were profound.
We — that is, we Republicans, Democrats and independents —have got to get the next election right. If we don’t, if we fail again to respect the constitutional right of individuals to hold radically differing opinions, we may over time devolve into the Disunited States of America, the world’s largest “banana republic” … sans the bananas.
