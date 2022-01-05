If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
We all have opinions about how our personal affairs are protected and I suggest we are ignorant about potential intrusions that are unlikely thought about.
For those who stream video, music, games or YouTube sites, you may find the circular ball moving on your screen waiting for your internet to catch up. During a visit from a friend last week I had this issue on a frequent basis.
On a few of the incidents of the rolling ball I lost all internet connection and to resolve the issue I had to pull the plug on my router and reboot it.
During the last incident, I was on an important cell phone call when the person I called was unable to hear me. The called was ended and I noticed that my internet was down again.
I called my internet provider to determine the reason for the frequent problem. I’m a single person in a residential home. I use a streaming provider for news and common TV stations and another for movies. The tech person with my provider advised I was a high internet user and that in Green Valley they only provide limited service. So I was about to leave it at that. I decided to ask why they determined I was a high internet user. Surprise, surprise.
She said I had 10 products using internet service: One computer, one tablet, one printer, two Amazon (Alexa), two cell phones, two TVs and an unused but plugged in older laptop. She knew the brand of each item. One of the cell phones was one being used by my visitor (their phone automatically connects to wifi when available).
So I was curious how these items were using internet when they were off (printer, laptop, tablet, one TV, Alexa). She said they all are connected to internet unless I unplug them. Having them turned off is not enough. My logic (obviously wrong) was that a device would only use internet when used. I was then sadly curious if the internet provider might use its knowledge of each item I had to sell that information to providers for marketing purposes. I would also believe this information might provide authorities proof someone was in your home and you’d prefer this not be common knowledge.
While cell phone providers provide authorities where you are at any given time you might also be tracked if you use a tablet or laptop by internet providers.
