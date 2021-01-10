Only a few of the GVR Board of Directors have been involved in this fiasco of “the best deal possible” for the purchase of the old Canoa Hills clubhouse and parking lot behind the backs of the membership. Everything is to be done in secret. But it is not just this purchase:
• The secret hiring of the new CEO, who comes from the same area as the previous CEO, Kent Blumenthal, with a $700,000 baggage tag as well.
• The rest of the board members weren’t allowed to see the CEO’s contract nor were they allowed to ask questions of the CEO that were not cleared by the committee: Don Weaver, Randy Howard and Mike Zelenak.
• Nor were they allowed to see the new purchase contract agreement for the clubhouse, where they had previously authorized the purchase of both the clubhouse and parking lot together. After all, they can’t get permits from the county to renovate that large a building without parking. And our president, Weaver, stated that he was “unaware “ of any offer to sell both parcels to GVR for around $550,000 (GVNews 12/27/20). The president of the GVR Foundation didn’t know about the donation until they approached him with the requirements of the donation (GVNews 12/27/20).
Let’s look at the GVR Foundation:
• Originally established to be the fundraiser for the $40 million building program for GVR in 2015, that our CEO Kent Blumenthal was recommending. I can still see our then-president, Jim Nelson, waving his arms and yelling, “and it won’t cost the membership anything.” What have you seen the Foundation fundraise? It didn’t fundraise the money for the Pickleball Center. It was simply used as a conduit for people who donated to that program, a tax write-off.
• The Foundation’s president stated that in 2020 the Foundation gave $28,000 to the MAP program (GVNews 12/27/20). I was at the Board Meeting where GVR gave $20,000 to that program, Charlie Sieck, our then board president, donated $5,000, and the other $3,000 had to have come from individual GVR members. The Foundation didn’t have to do any fundraising.
• The Senior Games are funded by GVR with our members volunteering, but the money that comes in goes to the GVR Foundation. Is that fundraising? Our CEO gave it to them as part of the Resource Sharing agreement, in 2016, which is now up for renegotiation.
• The Foundation President also stated (GV News 12/27/20) that the parking lot lease agreement would provide a regular revenue stream for the Foundation.
Why are the GVR members expected to increase their dues every year to provide a steady stream of income to a program that was set up to fundraise? And why did our directors who were negotiating this cost for us not do their due diligence to protect us? The members don’t get any kind of a tax write-off if GVR gives their money away.
People, please, you need to write this Board of Directors to object to how you are being represented. You don’t have the option to attend their meetings to object, due to the requirements of COVID-19. They know this and, apparently, think they can do whatever they want.
Due to the underhanded way the membership is being secretly represented, and is so costly, I am calling for the resignation of the three directors that have gone out of their way to misrepresent their actions to the members of GVR. They are Don Weaver, Mike Zelenak and Randy Howard.
Kathi Bachelor lives in Green Valley.