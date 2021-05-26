Back when I practiced law in Massachusetts, I had a wrongful death case involving a young mother who died a horrible death in an apartment house fire. My investigator was able to piece together evidence that the fire was caused by defective electrical wiring and that the landlord had ignored repeated demands by the local building inspector over the years to bring the wiring up to code.
At one point in the pre-trial proceedings, the landlord said that the woman’s death was an “unintended consequence” of his actions or inactions, meaning, evidently, that he didn’t violate the building code with the intention of causing her death. I remember saying to his lawyer afterward that “unintended” doesn’t mean “unforeseeable.” The guy was an experienced landlord who knew or should have known that faulty wiring can cause fires, and fires can kill people. His intentions, whatever they may have been, were irrelevant. The tragic result is what mattered.
Ever since then, I’ve been skeptical whenever I hear someone use the phrase “unintended consequences,” particularly when they’re the obvious consequences of something that person has done. Unfortunately, I hear it all the time.
When Portland, Oregon, raised its minimum wage dramatically a few years ago, restaurants raised their prices. The advocates of the minimum wage increase were outraged. One was quoted in the Wall Street Journal: “I voted for higher wages, not higher prices!” Unintended consequences were routinely cited. I don’t recall anyone admitting that there’s a foreseeable — indeed, inevitable — connection between higher wages and higher prices.
More recently, there is the claim that the inability of many businesses to fill job openings is the unintended consequence of the lavish unemployment benefits that have been in place for over a year and which may seemingly go on forever. Gee, who could have thought that paying people more not to work than to work might mean that they just decide to stay home a little longer?
And there was the story last week of the 20-something Tesla owner in California who made YouTube videos of himself in the back seat of his car as it was speeding driverless down the freeway. Amazingly, no one was killed. Naturally, the Tesla PR people were quick to invoke the unintended consequences mantra; they insisted that Tesla always advises its customers to sit in the driver’s seat and keep their hands on the wheel when using the car’s “semi-autonomous” feature. Well sure, the car isn’t supposed to be a purely self-driving one, but when your typical customer is a tech-savvy, envelope-pushing type, don’t you think it will eventually be used that way?
One more example is from New York City, where a so-called progressive voting rights group put through a law making huge and immediate changes in the mayoral primary system. Instead of voting for just one candidate, you can now vote for up to five of them, ranking them in order of preference. News reports indicate that potential voters are so baffled by the new Ranked Choice Voting system that many of them will probably throw up their hands and not vote for anyone at all. If, as I expect, the primary next month turns out to be a disaster, watch for one of the law’s sponsors to call it an unintended consequence.
There actually is an intention behind the term unintended consequences. The intention is to deceive you. The consequences of bad laws, dangerous products and negligent actions are burdensome, harmful, sometimes fatal and almost always foreseeable. But when those consequences come to light, the ones responsible for it will use the familiar cop-out of unintended consequences. Don’t buy it.
Jim Duzak is an attorney and author. He lives in Green Valley.