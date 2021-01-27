I had to laugh (sort of) when I read the Jan. 20 Green Valley News. I was reading a letter (“Growing problem”) complaining about President Biden hours before he was even sworn in. I wanted to correct a few fallacies in the letter to nip these in the bud.
President Biden is not for free college, free healthcare, forgiveness of student debt, “race money” or the Green New Deal.
Taking them in order:
•Biden supports providing funding for two years of community college for students whose families earn below a certain amount. He also supports forgiving up to $10,000 in student debt. The average student loan debt is $32,000.
•Biden supports the Affordable Care Act, which was never free health care but has nonetheless been consistently chipped away at by Republicans in Congress. Biden wants to
build on the Affordable Care Act by giving Americans more choice, reducing health care costs, and making our health care system less complex to navigate.
•The letter writer mentions “race money” while he admits he does not know what that is. My guess, trying to find out where this term comes from, is that it is shorthand used by
onservative sources to imply a money giveaway. I invite him and all who are interested to actually read Biden’s plan to address racial/economic inequality (https://joebiden.com/racial-economic-equity/). It is far more detailed than the letter’s throw-away phrase.
•Biden specifically said at the first presidential debate that he did not support the Green New Deal. He has his own environmental plan that is much less aggressive.
•Finally, the letter mentions the national debt. Yes, our national debt is a huge problem. But you tend to only hear Republicans worry about this as soon as a Democrat is elected. Did the Republicans say anything about the national debt during Trump’s term, or Bush’s, or Reagan’s?
No. It may be because actual numbers can be embarrassing. Here are the percentage increases in national debt under Presidents:
•Eisenhower 8.6%
•Kennedy 7.8
•Johnson 13%;
•Nixon 34.3%
•Ford 47.1%
•Carter 42.7%
•Reagan 186%
•GHW Bush 54%
•Clinton 31.6%
•WBush 101%
•Obama 73.6%
•Trump 33.1%. I used percentage increases instead of absolute dollar amounts because unless adjusted for inflation, those dollar amounts can’t be meaningfully compared.
General advice? Research facts.
Altie Metcalf lives in Green Valley.