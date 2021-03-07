In wandering through the internet a few days ago, I came across this headline:
“We will spend 420 million years on
social media in 2021.” This was the opinion of Eileen Brown, a social media consultant in the U.K. She regularly speaks at conferences around the world, which suggests that she may know what she’s talking about.
But what the heck did she mean by "420 million years"? Insofar as I could tell, she had calculated that the world's people will collectively spend enough time on their smart phones to equal that mind-blowing number. If she is anywhere near right, the world is in deep doo-doo.
When cell phones came along some years back, I thought they were cool. We could now make telephone calls wherever we happened to be, even a thousand miles from home.
Well, my use of the word "telephone" gives me away, doesn't it? I thought of cell phones as a new kind of telephone. That was a little witless. If I had been up to date, I would have known that they would soon evolve into "smart phones" and, later still, into "devices." Which, in my estimation, makes them the most dangerous invention … ever.
Human evolution, it seems to me, boils down to this: Our distant and very primitive ancestors moved up the food chain over hundreds of thousands of years because, unlike other animals, we developed the capacity to think and reason, which gave us an edge over other forms of life.
Pretty simple, really. We humans are thinking beings. End of story. Or is it? Suppose, for some reason, we slowly but surely began to lose the ability to think, to reason, and therefore became less able to solve problems?
Am I nuts? Perhaps. Certainly a good many readers of my occasional columns in the Green Valley News believe that. But what would happen to us if we no longer had to think and reason our way through life? What if we had a device that could answer many of our questions without us having to think them through?
In the good old days, a decade or so ago, if we wanted to visit friends who had moved a thousand miles away, we might decide to drive. Simple process. Get out the good ol' Rand McNally and figure out the best route.
Reading a paper atlas took a bit of brain work, didn't it? Planning the trip required some degree of mental effort. But today, in the age of smart devices and cars that tell you where and when to turn, you can take such a trip without having to do any real mind work. Sure, that's convenient. But your brain remains half asleep.
Those of us who live in Green Valley have been around long enough to have fully developed and agile brains. We came of age before devices. We had to use our brains constantly to solve life's everyday problems.
But what will life be like for today's young people, many of whom are destined to sail through life without the "stress" of having to solve everyday problems on their own? Our devices are like a drug — always with us, always soothing, and so addicting.
In the Smart Phone Age, our brains may not encounter much problem-solving stress. Increasingly, we let our Device solve our problems that once required systematic thought. Call it the "Lazy Brain Syndrome."
Do you remember your school days? For sure. Fun and games, mixed in with a little trauma at times. But our teachers did not simply pour facts into our empty skulls. Rather, they gave us the conceptual tools needed to figure things out by reasoning.
"Put your thinking caps on," our teachers said now and then. Perhaps we rolled our eyes a bit when hearing it, but the meaning was always clear: "Children, think, think, think. You'll never learn if you don't think things out!"
Thinking. It's the thing that makes us human, particularly if the thinking is tough. We used our brains to solve problems, large and small. Constantly. But in the Age of Devices we don't necessarily need to use our reasoning powers nearly as much. Our Devices can "answer" just about any question, often in seconds.
Further, Devices can introduce us to — and perhaps bind us to — any number of crazy theories and beliefs floating around in the World of Social Media. Once, we lived more or less alone, dwelling in relatively small spheres of family and folks we knew well. Now our "devices" can bond us instantly with tens of thousands of like-minded souls, perhaps without a moment of hard reflection and analysis.
Here in Green Valley, smart phones and social media are mainly about sharing pictures with children, grandchildren, and old friends. Nothing wrong with that. But collectively, the human race has entered a Brave New World of instant social bonding without the requirement of sustained rational thought.
How will that work out in the long run? I don't know. But I suggest that it may be time to build, figuratively at least, earthshaking bonfires fueled with our devices.
Mike Moore is retired journalist who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.