Much attention is focused on filling the vacancy on the Supreme Court. The new justice will surely change the ideological balance of the court to a more conservative stance. The first victim of this new configuration may well be the Affordable Care Act (ACA).
What is the ACA and why is it under attack?
The ACA has provided health insurance for more than 20 million Americans, offering coverage for essential medical services and prohibiting discrimination on the basis of pre-existing health conditions.
At this time when more than 215,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, readily accessible, affordable, and quality healthcare is critical. However, the current administration has chosen to ignore the health and welfare of its citizens and is, instead, suing to repeal the ACA.
The case rests on the part of the law that requires that all Americans obtain health insurance or face a financial penalty. This provision is known as the “individual mandate.” When Congress reduced the financial penalty to zero in the 2017 tax bill, several states sued on the basis that the zero penalty effectively eliminated the individual mandate and thus, the whole law is invalid. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on Nov. 10.
Although Republican lawmakers have repeatedly called for the repeal of the ACA, the program is actually very popular. Even 55% of Republican voters support it, and many of its provisions, especially protections for those with pre-existing conditions, are endorsed across party lines. The current administration has promised to provide a replacement for the ACA if it is repealed, but to date has offered no alternative programs.
The ramifications of invalidation of the ACA are enormous:
Loss of coverage
Twenty-two million individuals who are currently obtaining insurance through the ACA will lose their coverage, including 12 million adults who became eligible for Medicaid under the law. Also, an additional estimated 12 million people who have lost employer sponsored healthcare due to the pandemic will have difficulty obtaining affordable, comprehensive coverage, especially if they have pre-existing medical conditions.
Pre-existing conditions
About half the population under age 65 have pre-existing health conditions, and about 54 million of these individuals may be denied health insurance if the ACA is repealed. In addition, approximately seven million people who have contracted the coronavirus now have a pre-existing condition on their record and will have challenges finding affordable health care coverage. Access to health care is particularly critical to the significant number of individuals who are experiencing continued residual health effects from contracting the virus.
Loss of Covered Services
Individuals covered by private insurers will no longer benefit from free preventive services.
Addiction services for 800,000 individuals will be curtailed.
Protection from annual and lifetime caps on insurance pay-outs will be eliminated leaving 165 million people liable for out-of-pockets costs for expensive treatment of cancers and chronic or rare diseases.
Implications for Medicare, young adults and service providers
Medicare recipients will not be immune to the effects of ACA repeal. Preventive services will no longer be cost free. The “donut hole” for prescription drugs will widen resulting in higher out-of-pockets costs for prescriptions. Roll-back of provider reimbursement cuts will increase the overall cost of the Medicare program, resulting in higher premiums for both traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. Less money will be available to the Medicare trust fund due to elimination of a 0.9 percent increase in the payroll tax for high earners, resulting in insolvency of the fund as early as 2024.
Young adults will also feel the effects of the law’s repeal. Their ability to stay on their parents’ healthcare coverage until age 26 will evaporate.
Hospital and medical providers, many of whom are already struggling during the pandemic, will lose more income as more patients are unable to pay for their medical care. With limited access to care, uninsured patients will be sicker and will tend to use emergency rooms rather than primary care. Up to $50 billion in losses are predicted.
Striking down the ACA will have severe repercussions and result in reduced access to healthcare for millions of Americans. We need to save and strengthen the ACA with the eventual goal of affordable, quality healthcare for all. Congress can easily save the ACA by reinstituting the financial penalty for the individual mandate—even a one dollar penalty would be sufficient. Or, Congress could vote to change the law to eliminate the mandate altogether. Either approach would cancel the lawsuit. Contact our senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Martha McSally to urge them to support such legislation.
Henne Queisser lives in Green Valley.