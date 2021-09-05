This is a little ditty about a man named George. After discussing the issue with his doctor and his wife, George went to his local Men’s Health clinic to have a vasectomy. But to George’s dismay, the clinic that was going to perform the procedure was closed. So were all of the other clinics in the State that performed vasectomies. Seems the state Legislature had passed a law making it illegal to perform vasectomies.
George thought, “how can this be? “I have a privacy right under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to make decisions about my own health and reproductive rights.”
After some investigation, George learns that while the law in question makes performing vasectomies illegal, at the same time it prohibits the state or any subdivision of the State from enforcing the law thus there is no constitutional violation. Also, the law specifically provides that the man receiving the vasectomy has not violated the law. So what about enforcement? The law creates a civil remedy by giving standing to any person, resident or non-resident, relative or non-relative, to sue any physician who performs a vasectomy and “any person” who aids or abets the vasectomy in any way. This includes a person who counseled a
man on his decision, the Uber driver who takes the man to the clinic, the man’s wife, the nurse who assists in the procedure, etc. To entice people to sue, the law awards the person bringing the suit up to $10,000 in damages and they also receive their attorney fees and costs. But if the person suing loses for some reason, they don’t have to pay the defending party’s attorney fees and cost.
George also learned that many Men’s Rights groups filed suit to stop this law as unconstitutional and they even went to the U. S. Supreme Court to ask for a stay on the law becoming effective until the case could be heard in full. But the Supreme Court declined the injunctive relief and the law became effective.
Of course this story is fiction as far as George and vasectomies are concerned and isn’t likely to ever happen. But it is the law and real world for women in the state of Texas who seek to exercise their privacy right under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to make decisions about their own reproductive rights. This is legislative and judicial hypocrisy and economic and sexual discrimination at the highest level.
And because this Supreme Court failed in its duty to uphold the constitutional right of women by ordering an injunction, the States of
Florida and North Dakota are now considering similar legislation and no doubt a number of other conservative states will follow suit.
People who are pro-life are no doubt applauding this decision, but folks need to be careful for what they wish. What if the next law that circumvents the Constitution in a similar manner deals with guns, religion or speech? Do we really want a country that effectively deputizes any person to enforce laws that otherwise are unconstitutional? Just how crazy are we willing to get?
John Haggerty is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley.