“We the people” are under attack from within. We are being sold out by the White House (our Executive Branch); Congress (our Legislative Branch); much of the judiciary (our Judicial Branch); our Department of Defense civilian and military leadership; our Department of Justice as it administers uneven/unfair justice; our Department of Homeland Security leadership, which was created after 9-11 to protect the safety and freedom of our country; our Department of State as it surreptitiously and insidiously implements policies that get people killed and lie about it, e.g. Benghazi and Afghanistan; most of the media who are charged with truthfully reporting and protecting our First Amendment right to know what’s going on in our government; our education system.
Pose this question to yourselves: If you wanted to destroy our country, would you do anything different than what is being done by government right now?
Examples: Our open southern border allowing the potential spread of terrorism, not just
migrants and diseases, throughout our country without the knowledge of community leaders; defunding of police across the country; placing Afghan refugees, including potential terrorist, on our military bases of all places; inciting racism to pit us against each other; teaching critical race theory; denigration of religion.
Their last desperation is to implement gun control so that the only people left with weapons will be the government. Many people don’t know why the founders placed the Second Amendment in our Constitution, which was to protect citizens from their government. Ultimately, that may be the only thing that protects us from defeat.
The solutions are reasonably simple. Awareness, which is my purpose for writing this article. Term limits to preclude politicians from becoming corrupt and rich with the system now in place, but they need to be vetted better so they actually represent your interest. Lastly, enact one short piece of legislation stating “Congress, or President, shall not exempt themselves from any law, directive, or executive order that is imposed upon its citizens.”
God blessed this country, via the founders, with a Constitutional Republic. The Korea Memorial is inscribed “Freedom is not free.”
Thankfully, this memorial hasn’t been destroyed, yet!
James O’Berry is a Navy veteran and lives in Green Valley.