“In our judicial system, ‘the public has a right to every man’s evidence,’” Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. wrote in the long simmering “records” case involving Donald Trump's business empire. In the ruling issued last Thursday, Roberts wrote that “No citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding.”
The case is complicated, but it boils down to this: A federal prosecutor in New York has been attempting to obtain the financial documents so they can investigate allegations that Donald Trump's businesses did not always toe the legal line.
Trump, as he has been wont to do during his presidency, quickly responded with a Tweet: “This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”
Trump had fought for four years to keep his tax records secret, even though he repeatedly said during his first election campaign that he would release his tax records. His argument: a president is immune to such subpoenas. Now the Supreme Court had said otherwise.
Upon reading about the case, something from a 1961 American History class popped into my head: John Adams, one of our nation's Founders, said this about our newly crafted Constitution: “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide.”
That was a fundamental observation by one of America's key founders. They were not creating a “democracy” — they were establishing a “republic,” a government controlled by a system of laws — and by countervailing powers.
Foremost was the assumption that the national government and local state governments would be at odds at times; the Constitution ensured that states would certain rights — they would not always have to genuflect to the national government.
Not that the national government would be powerless. Far from it. It would have a chief executive who presumably would be “energetic” enough to get things done. But he could not be compared to a king; after all, he could be voted out of office … or even impeached and removed.
Also, the president shared his powers with a national legislature, structured to be fearlessly independent of the president. And the legislature, composed of a House and a Senate with different mandates, would often be at loggerheads with one another. The Founders thought that was fine; a democratic government had to give voice to diverse and even conflicting points of view.
Finally, a federal judiciary — including a Supreme Court — would have the power to rein in any part of the national government if they exceeded their constitutional authority. Ditto for the president.
Sure, this is a Cliff Notes version of our national government and its “balance” of powers system. But the system has worked pretty well over the centuries. Until Donald Trump came along. As his former security adviser, John Bolton observed in his recent book, “The Room Where it Happened,” Donald Trump came to the presidency “stunningly uninformed on how to run the White House, let alone the huge federal government.”
Last Thursday, Mr. Trump was educated by the Supreme Court: even the president can and must be held to the legal standards of all citizens. Neither Trump — nor has any other president — has made this nation “great.” The Constitution has made it great.
