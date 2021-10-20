Everything that follows is my own opinion, and no one else’s.
GVR’s new CEO, Scott Somers, is a capable and personable administrator. He’s done an excellent job so far for GVR, and I hope he continues to do so for a long time.
One of the many wise things Mr. Somers did was to offer GVR board members the opportunity to meet individually with him, monthly. These meetings were strictly voluntary. I don’t know how many board members availed themselves of this opportunity—most or all of us, I think—but I certainly did.
As you might imagine, I found these meetings to be quite useful. They were very informal. Mr. Somers and I met outdoors at various GVR recreation centers. I learned something about what was happening in GVR, and Mr. Somers learned something about the concerns and desires of GVR members that I represent.
It’s quite common, and perfectly legitimate, for corporate CEOs to meet with individual board members. Some CEOs do it a lot, some do it a little, some do it none at all. It’s driven by the management style of the CEO.
Sad to say, certain elements of the controlling faction of the GVR board, currently nine of the 12 board members, were not pleased with this benign and useful practice. I surmise that one or two members went behind Mr. Somers’ back to a GVR contractor, complaining about it. This contractor, a paid adviser to GVR, on Sept. 9 sent an e-mail to Mr. Somers. Shortly thereafter, these meetings ceased, and they haven’t resumed.
Since the described e-mail contained some arguably privileged communications, I won’t discuss it here. But the fact of the subsequent termination of Mr. Somers’ meetings with individual board members is not privileged, and I will discuss that subject.
As noted above, there’s nothing wrong with Mr. Somers meeting informally with individual board members. No other CEO anywhere, as far as I know, is prohibited from doing so. This new practice is thus unique, and uniquely odd.
Moreover, the GVR Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) requires that the CEO “inform and support all Directors so that they may contribute to the Board effectively.” Mr. Somer’s employment contract with GVR requires him to "perform such services for GVR as are customarily performed by a CEO.” The GVR CEO Position Description, incorporated by reference in Mr. Somers’ employment contract, requires that he “develop and maintain a positive and highly professional working relationship with the Board of Directors,” and that he “create a cohesive partnership between the Board and CEO.”
Please note that all the foregoing provisions assume equality among board members, at least as to relations with the CEO.
It’s clear that this termination of voluntary, informal meetings with individual board members is producing three undesirable results:
First, it's fomenting division among board members. This division is primarily between the controlling faction of nine members and the minority faction of three members. But there is also division among contending elements of the controlling faction. (I’m confident that no more than three or four members of the controlling faction actually support hamstringing Mr. Somers in the way described above.)
Second, it’s silencing and marginalizing all minority board members, by terminating virtually the only means by which we can communicate meaningfully, face to face, with Mr. Somers. Members of the controlling faction retain that ability through various committee assignments, from which all minority members have been excluded.
Third, it’s impeding and frustrating Mr. Somers in his commendable efforts to build unity and comity on the GVR board. Under his leadership this year, there have been numerous unanimous and near-unanimous board votes, and much less acrimony and negative press attention. The controlling faction seeks to instead create and enforce a peculiar and repressive form of corporate governance, in which any view other than that of the controlling faction is silenced.
I’ve been on the GVR board since March 2021, and in April 2021, the GVR contractor described above delivered unusual and divisive advice designed to silence dissent on the board. That provocative advice—what I call “Let’s you and him fight” advice—is described here: https://www.gvnews.com/opinion/in-my-view-free-speech-and-serving-on-the-gvr-board/article_fa378e4c-b299-11eb-a0e6-9f727bf84f4e.html
This adviser was selected by Mr. Somers’ predecessor as GVR CEO, and Mr. Somers has been stuck with that choice ever since he came aboard in January 2021. It’s well past time that Mr. Somers was given the same opportunity that was given to his immediate predecessor. Mr. Somers deserves the chance to choose a different adviser—one more in step with Mr. Somers’ goals and outlook, and one less out of step with the real world.