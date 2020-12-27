The main purpose of the Sonoran Corridor is to accommodate future growth and economy by improving the connection between Mexico, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — providing a faster route east between Interstates 19 and 10, essentially a truck route from Mexico to points east.
The Sonoran Corridor Tier I EIS Draft that is in the public comment phase until Jan. 8, identifies the preferred route as Alternative 7, which runs from I-19 east at El Toro Road in Sahuarita, then north on Alvernon to an east connection point at Rita Road and I-10. Alternative 8 in the EIS also runs east at El Toro Road and north on Alvernon then east to Houghton Rd at I-10.
If placed at either of these El Toro locations, the Sonoran Corridor would run smack dab through the middle of Sahuarita. Why is this a bad idea?
1. It would route trucks heading east through the middle of Sahuarita, which would increase noise and air pollution in our community.
Per stats in the Tier I EIS:
2. It would impact at least 54 residential units within the corridor path.
3. Noise and vibration would impact at least two residential areas.
4. It would eliminate 232 acres of farmland.
5. It would impact 218 acres of riparian area and 50 acres of Sonoran Desert tortoise habitat.
6. It would be detrimental to wildlife movement and cause habitat fragmentation.
7. There are 28 to 30 known cultural sites that would be affected.
8. There are 41-43 wells and 241 acres of floodplain in the paths.
9. There are 211,811 to 220,569 feet of ephemeral washes and nine acres potential wetlands the paths.
10. These routes would only save 16-17 minutes.
More reasons:
11. It is a violation of the transportation vision in the Sahuarita 2035 Aspire Plan that Sahuarita voters approved in 2015.
In the 2035 Aspire Plan, the Sonoran Corridor was portrayed intersecting with I-19 north of Pima Mine Road. El Toro Road was identified as an important arterial road/future Parkway. The description of arterial roads and parkways by both ADOT and Pima County are 4- to 6-lane roads divided by landscaped medians, with bike lanes and sidewalks or walking paths along both sides, and with public transport pullouts. The focus of future road development in the 2035 Aspire Plan was to provide multi- modal means of transportation within the community.
12. Obviously, a freeway/truck route does not provide this multi-modal connectivity. Nor does it preserve the quiet, small town feel, the air quality, and the beauty of the desert, and dark night sky that make Sahuarita such a desirable place to live
The Sahuarita Town Council and Officials betrayed the vision that the residents of Sahuarita voted for in the 2035 Aspire Plan. In 2016, the council passed a resolution requesting ADOT to consider locating the Sonoran Corridor at El Toro Road. Communications Director Mark Febbo is still speaking in favor of this. Thus, today, two of the three alternative routes in this study are on El Toro Road. Who are they trying to benefit? Certainly not the majority of Sahuarita residents!
To prevent the Corridor running through the middle of Sahuarita, ADOT needs to hear from you!
The two options in the Tier I EIS that do not run through the middle of Sahuarita are:
•Corridor Alternative 1, which runs east from I-19 around the San Xavier exit. This is the shortest and least expensive of the corridor options.
•No Build Option, instead of building a Sonoran Corridor, road improvements would be done, including expanding sections of I-19 and I-10, Sahuarita Road, Houghton Road and a number of other arterial roads —all at a much lower cost and of benefit to more people.
You can read the Sonoran Corridor EIS Document online at azdot.gov.
Submit your comments by email (sonorancorridor@azdot.gov), phone (855-712-8530), or mail ( ADOT Communications, c/o Joanne Bradley, 1221 S Second Ave. Tucson, AZ 85713).
All comments received by Jan. 8 are supposed to be given equal consideration as the committee reviews and summarizes them and then arrives at a final decision on a route or on a "no build" option.
While this is a plan for future development, the decision of if and where is happening now.
Make your voice heard! Submit your comments to ADOT, and also let the Sahuarita Town Council know what you think. They are elected to represent us!
Jan McClellan lives in Sahuarita.