Since early March 2020, businesses have had to retool, rebrand, reconfigure and reinvest in their firms, many just to stay in business. It is important that everyone practice recommended health standards to combat COVID-19 including wearing masks, regularly washing hands and social distancing.
One of the major issues facing the governor and local officials is how to combat the pandemic while keeping businesses viable. Since spring in Pima County alone, there have been more than 62,000 cases reported and just under 1,000 deaths.
These statistics are breathtaking and certainly the families who have endured this horrific situation deserve our comfort and prayers.
We were forced to close for two months from March to May, a scenario I never imagined. When we were able to re-open we re-modeled the gym, distanced our equipment, and went above and beyond to re-open safely. The governor then forced us to close again at the end of June. We then built an outdoor gym with tents, cooling systems and security systems costing over $20,000. I did so because I know that gyms are essential for mental and physical health of our community. Since we re-opened inside in August we have enforced masks, limited our capacity to 25%, constantly wipe down equipment and observe the strictest protocol. There has not been one case of COVID=19 reported as a result of someone working out in my facility – either inside or outside.
The most recent Pima County Health Advisory strongly encouraged all businesses to reduce capacity to 25% (including staff). The mandate strongly advised indoor playgrounds and pools, fitness facilities, dance studios, hair and nail salons and movie theaters to close altogether. However, gyms are not the reason the pandemic is spreading and this last statement by the PCHD wrongfully accuses gyms to be a culprit by asking us to close as a solution to the pandemic.
Our health facility has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that our clients are safe and we enforce all the protocol every minute of every day. Yet just down the street from my fitness facility big-box stores, grocery stores and other retailers are unbelievably crowded. Pima County is not enforcing the health code on businesses that are not following the mandate; so does it make any sense to close a business like mine that is following the mandate?
Closing down my gym will not stop the spread of the pandemic. What it will do is make it almost impossible for me reopen sometime in the future. The clients for whom we provide an important health benefit will lose, my soon-to-be unemployed staff members will lose, and the community will lose another business. Enforcing the local health ordinances at all businesses with limited capacity, stringent protocol and constant monitoring will allow for a safe, healthy Tucson community. Closing gyms is not a healthy option.
Danny Sawaya is owner/operator of Tucson Strength.