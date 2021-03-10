Foundations are often set up to avoid paying taxes and/or for the gathering of wealth by those who run and control the foundations.
I remember when I and my wife could give money to our universities that we graduated from and know where the funds were going. Typically, all the money was used for scholarships for students in such departments as music or engineering in which we donated money. Now if we want to give money to the university, we must give money to the foundation of the university.
Foundations do not have to show accountability for the funds it raises, even to the universities' accountants, but, more importantly, they are not accountable to the general public.
Who are the people running the GVR Foundation and what is GVR’s leadership and the board members involvement? What is the salary paid to the director of the foundation and the salary of any of its board members? How is income that is being generated by using the GVR name used for advertising purposes? Why does GVR need a foundation? Can we as members gain access to how the foundation was established and to all its financial records past, present and future?
Who is to say foundations cannot begin to control all GVR clubs and facilities and their funding in the future? How did GVR end up having to be put in a situation where we begin to finance this GVR Foundation by agreeing to pay leasing rent so that we can park our cars to go to our clubhouse or to the park we are supporting along with Pima County.
I would advise both GVR and Pima County to refuse to pay rent for parking. The only agreement should be to buy back the parking lot property at the original asking price.
How did the GVR leadership and board become involved in this chaotic situation which allows the foundation to use the GVR name to dictate, now and into the future, how much we pay to park to use facilities bought with GVR money? Why did the GVR not buy this parking lot in the first place? How many other areas do we not know about where we are becoming attached to this foundation that is able to receive funds from GVR members for services we have never agreed to.
I hope that we as GVR members can get together and demand that GVR dissolve all relationships with this foundation and no longer supports or gives any funds to it for any reason. I would hope Pima county refuses to become involved with this foundation as well. It appears to me that the GVR leadership and Board is taking its members down a “rabbit hole” that will involve more and more of our funds to be used to support and maintain this foundation and as a result we will see our cost of membership and facilities continue to increase.
I would highly recommend the membership of GVR read an article titled “How University Foundations Enable Waste, Fraud, and Abuse,” by the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. I would also recommend that our membership refuse to support any of our present or future leadership who refuses to dissolve our relationship with any foundation.
Gerard T. Nowak is a former administrator of WMU University Testing and Evaluation Center and a university professor.