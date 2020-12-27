I am offended by Royce Fickling’s inflammatory editorial criticizing the GVR board (“GVR board abusing power; here’s proof,” Page A7).
While I am in agreement that the board needs improvement in the areas of communication and transparency, I don’t see how it helps to compare their behavior to that of Soviet Russia.
This has been an especially difficult year for GVR, with the COVID considerations, the CEO search (when we had a perfectly good CEO who was terminated at terrific expense by the previous board) and contentious issues such as the future of the East Center pool. May I remind you that board members are volunteers and have nothing to gain by deceiving the membership. In fact, they generally receive far more abuse than accolades for their efforts. Mr. Fickling’s name-calling and accusations only contribute to the problems.
While I’m on the subject of name calling, I am confused by his association of board members with pickleball. Not only do most of the directors not play pickleball, thus making this association even more irrelevant, but the efforts and money put forth by the pickleball club to attain their goal should be held up as an example to other clubs who have a need and a vision for their membership.
I am proud of what we — yes, I attended meetings and contributed money — were able to achieve. The club raised over $347,000! The new complex is heavily used and appreciated by many Green Valley residents, and many people who don’t play the sport agree that is is an asset to our community and a benefit for future residents.
I am also a member of Friends of GVR. We see the problems with the board and we are invested in trying to help achieve better transparency and communication among them and between them and the membership. There will always be conflicting ideas and personalities, but we need to work together toward a common goal of keeping GVR vital, relevant and affordable. The constant attacks and name-calling are part of the problem, not part of the solution.
Layne Cook Johnson lives in Green Valley.