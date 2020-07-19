As President Theodore Roosevelt said: “Character, in the long run, is the decisive factor in the life of an individual and of nations alike.”
By our votes on Nov. 3, we will decide the character of the United States.
First, I think we should reset our national character to value telling the truth supported by science. Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert, has received online threats and negative encounters so that he has a security detail requested by the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr. Faci has been vilified as anti-Trump instead of affirmed for sharing accurate information about COVID-19.
Second, we should reset our national character to treat people humanely. Never again should we separate children from their immigrant parents. And, we should stop making asylum applicants wait in crowded camps in Mexico without adequate sanitation, clean drinking water, and safety from assault.
Third, we should reset our character to stand by our allies. The Syrian Kurds fought with us against ISIS, 11,000 gave their lives in the war, but on Oct. 7, President Trump informed President Erdogan of Turkey that the United States would not intervene if Turkey attacked the Kurds. With Turkey’s superior military, 100,000 Syrian Kurds have been displaced from their homes near the border with Turkey.
Fourth, we should reset our national character to help states provide medical care to residents and needed medical equipment to people on the front lines of caring for the sick. The Trump Administration has made it more difficult for states to provide medical care to people who qualify for Medicaid, which covers about one in five Americans by imposing rigid funding caps.
Fifth, as President Ulysses S. Grant said: “If we are to have another contest in the near future of our national existence, I predict the dividing line will not be Mason and Dixon’s, but between patriotism and intelligence on the one side and superstition, ambition, and ignorance on the other.”
We need to reset our national character to appeal to our intelligence, kindness and fair minded patriotism instead of appealing to our prejudice, ignorance, and desire for law and order without addressing our problems.
We need a president who both helps us maintain law and order and also addresses our problems with racism, law enforcement’s unnecessary use of deadly force, and desires for white primacy.
On June 1, it was in no way appropriate for the police to fire tear gas on a group of peaceful protesters and then mounted on horseback disperse the crowd so President Trump and Administration officials could walk to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo opportunity of the president holding a Bible.
By our votes, we citizens will reset our national character by those we elect as president, vice president, senators, representatives and state officials.
President Trump and his Administration have not demonstrated the positive traits we need to reset our national character.
P. Michael Carlson lives in Green Valley.