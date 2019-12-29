I’m an evangelical Christian. But not exactly like the kind that is associated with Christianity Today magazine that has suddenly come out with a call for the president’s removal from office.
Here’s the difference:
In 1987, I was elected the first head of the newly formed 5.2-million-member Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), at the time one of the largest Protestant denominations in the country.
Though I respected Billy Graham and his colleagues for what they did, our kind of evangelicals approached things a bit differently. We addressed controversial issues like gun control, birth control, abortion, the environment, the death penalty and other controversial matters. We formulated statements on these kinds of questions to guide our members in making responsible decisions when they voted.
But we never suggested that those who disagreed were somehow less than full and complete believers.
Our focus was on one thing — the centrality of Jesus Christ in all of life, beginning with Baptism and stretching out to commitment to justice for all, including concern for the poor, and love of those in need.
Freedom of conscience was paramount. We accented that a decision for Christ should be made every day.
It would be tempting to say to the editors at Christianity Today, “About time you recognized that the president’s personal morality and integrity are the core issue.” No, I and other evangelicals are simply grateful for this crack in the Evangelical wall, an indication that maybe more will see that this is the key issue for all of us today.
Most Americans don’t understand that there are two kinds of evangelicals. One is what I call the “Big E’s,” those who are associated with the likes of Billy’s son Franklin Graham, Jerry Falwell Jr., faithful readers of Christianity Today, and others. I have many dear friends among them.
Looked at globally, however, most evangelicals are what I call the “small e” believers. They number in the tens of millions and have for centuries called themselves “evangelical.” These churches may also take stands on controversial matters. But at their deepest roots these “evangelicals” put out the simple claim that anyone who believes in Jesus Christ and affirms the life, death and resurrection of Jesus as their guiding light, is a Christian, large E or small e.
To underscore my point, go back to the last impeachment, that of William Clinton. I was living in Minnesota at the time. I wrote a half-page opinion piece for the Star Tribune in which I not call for Clinton’s impeachment. Instead, I made a direct appeal to him to resign from office. Of course, Democrats were no more eager to remove him from office than are Republicans today.
In the opinion piece I suggested there were multiple reasons why Clinton should leave office. Not least was the immoral example he, as Commander in Chief for all who served loyally in our armed forces, was setting for them.
Now go back to the time Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency. One of his first moves was to change his mind (surprise!) on abortion and announce that he was opposed to it. That alone swept Evangelicals into his orbit. Then immediately, not least by his own admission on tape, questions about the abuse of women surfaced.
I sent a letter to the editor of the Green Valley News posing a simple question: “Were Donald Trump a candidate to head one of our local schools, would you support him?” Unless I missed it, I haven’t seen a single response. One loyal supporter suggested that his alleged inappropriate approach to some woman was no different than a young boy rushing across the school yard and planting a kiss on the cheek of a cute girl. I was left speechless by the comparison.
So, let me toss out the question once more. And if a strong female supporter of Mr. Trump would reply, I would appreciate it very much.
Meanwhile, let all of us, Jew, Muslim, Christian, Humanist or unbeliever, contemplate seriously the only way we can remove this immoral man from office — at the ballot box.
Herb Chilstrom lives in Sahaurita.