I immigrated to the United States from Germany at a time when civilization was still recovering from an era of utter madness and destruction, and I have lived more than three-fourths of my life in this country. Having arrived when President Eisenhower was at the helm, I’ve experienced 11 peaceful transitions during the last 66 years.
There were times of major unrest in the country—wars, riots, assassinations, economic roller coaster rides, and the September 11 terrorist attack by a foreign nation almost 20 years ago. But never did I envision a domestic attack of terror on the pinnacle of democracy and an internal threat to the well-being of our country by citizens of these United States such as we and the world experienced on Jan. 6, 2021. Those who watched the events unfold in real time were left in shock and total disbelief from what they were witnessing.
Condemning what I observed that day has nothing to do with political affiliation; I’ve never been aligned with either party and believe firmly in my status as an independent.
Nevertheless, I feel compelled to speak of the insult inflicted on the integrity of this country. As I have stated before, those responsible for inciting and executing the blatant attack on our shrine of democracy deserve to be punished to the full extent of the laws of our country. We cannot allow the perpetrators of this criminal act, reminiscent of Kristallnacht and the burning of the Berlin Reichstag, to go unscathed.
Men and women on both sides of the aisle and across the globe have spoken with vehemence against what happened on another day that shall live in infamy. I want to add my voice to the chorus of condemnation. May we never again be forced to witness such an insult to this country, and may we preserve the true principles of American democracy for future generations.
Hugh Beykirch lives in Green Valley.