Whatever you think of Donald Trump, he's been a mind-boggling boon for book publishers. Before becoming president, he "authored" a train load of books such as The Art of the Deal, How to Get Rich, Think Big and Kick Ass, Think Like a Billionaire, Think Like a Champion... and on and on to tedium.
After becoming president, books about Trump began gushing out — 149 as of this writing. As you may suspect many, though not all, were unkind to Trump, such as Insane Clown President; How the Right Lost its Mind; Everything Trump Touches Dies…
One of the many Trump-related books was Fear written by the award-winning Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward. Fear was not kind to the Trump administration; it documented considerable confusion and chaos in Trumpland. Given that, Woodward was surprised to hear from Trump that he would welcome a second book. This time, unlike last time, he agreed to one-on-one interviews with Woodward.
Rage, Woodward's second book on Trump, was "officially" published Monday. The quotes are there for a reason. Publisher Simon & Schuster, selected juicy highlights from Rage that were then sent to the Washington Post and broadcast news channels a week before publication.
It was a canny ploy; the Simon & Schuster highlights were designed to make news by seeming to suggest that Donald Trump had botched the national coronavirus challenge. Rage was a "best-seller" days before its official publication date, which was Tuesday.
By now you have probably heard much of the key "evidence" in Rage. And "heard" is the right word. Trump agreed to be tape recorded by Woodward in 17 lengthy interviews; in short, you heard Trump himself in the voice clips, not Woodward.
As recently as February, Trump told Woodward: "This [coronavirus] is deadly stuff. You just breathe the air and that's how it's passed . . . . It's also more deadly than even your strenuous flus."
Yet later that month, Trump held a televised rally in which he said: “Now the Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus. . . . This is their new hoax ... Hoax!"
About the same time, the president publicly said this about the virus at a news conference: "It's a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for… And we'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner."
As Woodward documents in Rage — verified by Trump on tape — the president consistently minimized the impact of the virus when speaking to the American people, as deaths added up. In one of his conversations, Trump told Woodward: “I wanted to always play it [the virus] down." Further, “I still like playing it down, because I don’t like to create panic…"
“And certainly I’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy. We want to show confidence, we want to show strength as a nation, and that’s what I’ve done.”
My mind boggled at that. What the heck did Trump mean? Did the president have such contempt for the American people that when threatened with a nasty virus we citizens would run in many different directions like chickens from a fox? If he thinks that, he's out of touch with American history as well as the American spirit.
The main takeaway in Rage: Donald Trump came to the White House with zero understanding of what the presidency is. Sure, he (and someday, she) has certain defined roles and as well as less tangible roles.
The president is, constitutionally, the chief executive of the national government, commander-in-chief of its armed forces, and diplomat-in-chief. To a lesser degree, the president is also chief legislator and, informally, head of his political party.
Most important, the president has a symbolic role: He or she represents the basic American idea — that a land composed of diverse groups of often contentious men and women can nevertheless form a functioning, cooperative, and coherent union.
Woodward argues in Rage that Trump had little faith in the American people regarding the virus. Woodward implies that if Trump had calmly explained early on that Covid was a nasty and sometimes fatal disease that could spread easily, we citizens would surely have responded to reasonable directives, including the near universal wearing of face masks in public spaces.
The reality: Woodward documents how President Trump grasped that Covid was serious, far more lethal than a typical flu outbreak. Nonetheless, he systematically played down the impact of COVID-19 from Day One, suggesting that it would just go away at some point, like a "miracle." While his medical advisers urged that folks in the United States should wear masks and observe "social distancing," Trump generally scorned both strategies.
Trump regularly expressed annoyance and even contempt for the wearing of masks and similarly dismissed "social distancing." He even held indoor and outdoor rallies now and then, where partisans piled together shoulder-to-shoulder. Just last week, Trump held two rallies in Nevada, one outdoors and one indoors, and last Thursday an indoor event in Wisconsin. Each drew thousands of cheering enthusiasts. Only a handful of the attendees wore masks.
But there is more to Rage than the coronavirus story. Woodward, one of the nation's most respected and even-handed reporters, has written 19 books (some with co-authors) and has received shelves of awards, including two Pulitzer Prizes. His reputation is based on his reliable "just the facts, please" style of reporting.
Once a reporter at the Washington Post (where he and Carl Bernstein brought down President Richard Nixon over the "Watergate" mess), Woodward is now officially an Associate Editor at the Post, an honorary title with no actual formal duties. He draws a salary, according to one source, of $25 a week.
Rage has 27 pages of documentary notes at the end, and the index of is monumentally detailed. But I never ran across a clear statement as to why the book is called Rage other than a note at the front of the book:
"I bring rage out. I do bring rage out. I always have. I don't know if that's an asset or a liability, but whatever it is, I do." — Presidential candidate Donald J. Trump in an interview with Bob Woodward and Robert Costa on March 31, 2016.
That point was restated June 22 of this year in Rage when Trump admitted again to Woodward that he brought out rage in people. Trump proudly added:
"Sometimes, I do more things than other people are able to get done. And that, sometimes, can make my opponents unhappy. They view me differently than they view other presidents. A lot of other presidents that you've covered didn't get a lot done, Bob."
In fact, there is much more to Rage than the coronavirus story. There are even heroes in Rage — particularly Jim Mattis, Secretary of Defense; John Kelly, Chief of Staff, and Rex Tillerson, Secretary of State — who sought early on to bring some degree of order and rationality to the White House. They were quickly forced out.
Further on, the tale of Donald Trump's interaction with Kim Jung Un, dictator of North Korea and the modern day equivalent of Mussolini, makes for chills-up-the-spine reading. Kim told me "everything," Trump notes.
For instance, Kim "killed his uncle and put his body right in the steps where the [North Korea] senators walked out. And the head was cut, sitting on the chest. Think that's tough? You know, they think the politics in [in the U.S.] is tough."
My chief takeaway from Rage is this: Donald Trump now occupies the office once held by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. And more recently by Teddy Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Ronald Reagan. All great presidents. Men who loved their country.
