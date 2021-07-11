I’m not a Republican or a Democrat. I’m an independent who votes her conscience. I have followed and supported President Joe Biden for years, going back to when he was a senator.
He was a moderate Democrat and a staunch Catholic. He listened to his heart and the Lord. But now he is listening to outside voices (I’m referring to Bernie Sanders and the squad and AOC, all who want us to become socialists.)
When Joe Biden was a senator, he worked with the Republicans and sometimes swallowed his pride and voted with them. He is not always right nor is his vice president.
Not a racist nation
There is much talk about racists and who they are. I am white and not a white supremacist, nor is any of my family, extended family or anyone that I know.
An acquaintance, married, had two children but eventually divorced his white wife. Some years later he remarried a lovely black lady whom everybody welcomed and loved including his parents and two children. They have enjoyed many happy years. In another family, a white man and black woman have raised a fine young man through faith and determination. Another distant white family had a young daughter who fell in love with her young black boyfriend. She became pregnant and had triplets. Her boyfriend disappeared, never to be seen again. With open arms, her large extended family welcomed and helped her and the babies, now grown up, with open arms. Nothing has been easy, but love is the answer in each of these cases.
I’d encourage the president to read about the following black people who know about racism and racists.
Dr. Ben Carson, retired, brain surgeon. He also was Secretary of Health and Human services. When he worked in this field he did not look at the color of their skin, only what their needs were. He has declared the United States the least racists of the world’s countries. To paraphrase him, what is happening now will divide our country.
Bob Woodson, president and founder of the Woodson Center, has built schools among other projects for black youths. His recent book, “Red, White and Black,” is a must read.
Jason Whitlock, Outreach.com. He has words of wisdom and experience that will blow your mind.
President Biden said black people need help. Other people need help, too. There are many successful black entrepreneurs, business people, politicians, nurses, doctors, teachers, golfers, basketball players, common laborers and, yes, even police officers. I hope you reconsider your comments.
Hate is too heavy to bear. We are not a racist country.