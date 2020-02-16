We were very disheartened to hear that another homeowner in our area has lost money to dishonest contractors (“Contractors take customer for $70,000 in Green Valley,” Page A1, Feb. 12). There are many reputable and honest contractors in Green Valley and Sahuarita but these incidents continue to taint the reputation of our industry. We’d like to offer some information and suggestions to homeowners that may help to prevent this type of financial loss.
Contractors are required to have a license for a contracting project that exceeds $ 1,000 or if a building permit is required (regardless of the total cost of labor and materials). Homeowners should check the Arizona Registrar of Contractors website (roc.az.gov) to verify if a contractor is licensed. This check should also include the license classification the contractor holds and if there have been complaints against the contractor and if any of the complaints are still open. It is advisable to get multiple written estimates for a project and homeowners should not hesitate to ask for local references from a contractor.
A homeowner may think that a licensed contractor is not necessary for their renovation project. While the decision is up to the homeowner, there is no protection from the Registrar for either workmanship or financial loss if they hire an unlicensed contractor. Homeowners may believe that an unlicensed contractor will be less expensive than a licensed contractor. This is not necessarily true and homeowners should also get an estimate from a licensed contractor before making their decision.
The Registrar requires contractors to provide a written contract to a homeowner for any work over $ 1,000. There are a number of items that the contract must include. Some items are basic information such as the names and addresses of the parties. The contract must describe the work to be performed, the total price to be paid, any deposits received, a schedule of payments to the contractor and an estimated completion date. Homeowners should be very cautious if the contractor asks for 50 percent down on large project. If the contractor has to obtain plans and permits for the project or needs to order materials specific to the owner’s project, a deposit will be required. However, for a substantial construction project, the contractor should be billing on a draw schedule where the payments are paid as certain work items are completed. The homeowner should not expect that a contractor will complete their project with his own money, but the homeowner should ensure that they have not paid too far in advance of work being completed. A contract is also required to contain the statement that a homeowner has the right to file a complaint with the Registrar along with the Registrar’s phone number and website.
There are many local contractors in our area who can provide estimates and answer any questions that homeowners have about the construction process. We hope that homeowners will use all the resources that are available in order to ensure that they are contracting with a reputable company.
Ken and Sue Woodward own Woodward Construction Inc. They have been in business more than 40 years.