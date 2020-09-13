Over the past four years or so, have any of your friendships been strained, or lost altogether, because of political differences? Unless you’re shy about expressing your opinions, and unless your friends are exactly like you in every respect, my guess is the answer is yes. I myself have gotten the cold shoulder from a few people I used to think of as friends. But I’ve also been able to maintain a friendship with a guy whose political views could not be farther apart from mine.
John and I met during our first year in law school, in 1976. He had been a member of the radical S.D.S. in college and was a committed Marxist. To this day, he’s an active member of the Socialist Workers Party, a Trotskyite offshoot of the Communist Party USA. As I mentioned in a previous column, I’m a Libertarian, which means among other things that I believe in free markets with only the bare minimum of governmental control and planning. On paper, not a promising beginning to a friendship, but it’s survived for well over four decades. Why and how?
Mainly, I think it’s because we see each other not merely as political labels but as fully-formed human beings. Sure, John is a left-wing radical, but he’s also quick-witted, articulate, sensitive to other people, a great raconteur, and fun to be around. (And back then we were both Jack Daniel’s drinkers, which may have smoothed over any friction that might have developed).
Secondly, we’ve often talked politics and political theory, but always respectfully. We actually listen to what the other one is saying, and not just for the purpose of refuting his arguments. We never shout or preach or insult, nor do we try to convert the other person to our view.
And we often seem to find common ground even when we’re not looking for it. I didn’t know what to expect when I told him I finally bought a handgun when I moved to Arizona from Massachusetts (where it’s virtually impossible to buy firearms legally), but it turns out he’s a big supporter of the Second Amendment. Our reasons are different — I want protection from criminals, he doesn’t want the police and the military to have a monopoly on guns — but we both understand the need for safety.
When you look at any controversial issue today, there’s usually some underlying goal that most reasonable people can agree on, even if they disagree on the ways to achieve it. Take immigration. Unless you’re 100% for open borders — let anyone in, no questions asked — most people recognize that immigration in general is a good thing, but that it has to be done wisely, in furtherance of the national interest. Allow people in who have the skills we need or at least the determination to make something of themselves and provide a better future for their kids. How we define who those people are is open to debate, and reasonable people may differ. But the debate itself should be a healthy one if both parties ultimately share the same goal.
And any debate can be a healthy one if both people have the attitude that I’m a passionate person and he or she is a passionate person, too. Passion in political matters can be a good thing. It means you care about something. It means you want to see a better world, and a better world is yet another goal that all reasonable people can agree on.
Unfortunately, not everyone is reasonable and some are downright nasty. And not everyone we once thought of as a friend is a real friend. But if a friendship is truly a friendship, it can survive political disagreements, with or without a shot of Jack Daniel’s to help things along.
Jim Duzak is an attorney and author. He lives in Green Valley.