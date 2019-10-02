Our family lived in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, until, when our daughters were grown, my wife and I moved to Green Valley in 2013.
Soon after our family moved to Eau Claire in 1976, I became friends with Harold, who was a home-grown arborist, futurist, and philosopher.
Harold had a number of five- to seven-foot tall Colorado Spruce and White Pine trees he would give me if I would transplant them. He coached me on transplanting the spruce and pine trees that he had planted as tiny seedlings.
First was to dig the hole so the tree’s new home was ready for it, and second was to wrap the bare roots with wet burlap while transporting the tree from his home to ours. It worked!
All of the transplanted trees thrived in their new homes. A favorite memory for my wife and me was of her mother sitting in our breakfast nook gazing at the Colorado Spruce I had transplanted in our front yard. It had grown over 30 feet tall, was beautifully shaped and had tinges of blue in its needles.
One of Harold’s futurist philosophical tenets was that when we turn 80 and thereafter, we should plant at least one tree every year. In all likelihood we will not see the tree grow to maturity, but will, hopefully, see it take root and begin to flourish. And, we will have the pleasure of knowing our grandchildren and others will get to see the mature tree and will benefit from the tree’s magic of taking in carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.
I have been thinking of the trees I transplanted and of Harold’s futurist tree planting philosophy because I turn 80 next year!
I have already made plans with two people to give them a tree to plant at their home. Recently, Crowther Lab at ETH in Zurich, Switzerland, investigated nature-based solutions to climate change and their study showed that earth’s land, excluding cities and agricultural areas, could support 4.4 billion hectares (10.8 billion acres or about 17 million square miles) of forests.
Their study pointed out that if people and organizations plant billions of trees, that will be the most effective way to combat global warming because of trees taking in carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.
I have also been thinking of Harold’s futurist tree planting philosophy as regards Central America and the countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. If we provide aid to the countries, hopefully, poverty will be reduced and safety increased.
As with a tree we will probably not see prosperity and safety mature, but we might see prosperity and safety take root and begin to flourish. I also thought about how not every factory need be in the United States to benefit us. If a factory in Central America produces a product at an attractive price point, then one of our factories can import the product to use in manufacturing its products. I hope we will as individuals, businesses, cities, states and a country plan and plant for the future. Plant today for a better tomorrow!
P. Michael Carlson is a retired hospital chaplain who lives in Green Valley.