I am responding to Andrew Anderson’s comments in the Feb. 26, edition of the Green Valley News (“Pickleball referendum?”). Mr. Anderson made multiple sensational claims, and I want to provide the facts.
•“In 2020, the GVR Planning and Evaluation Committee was loaded with pickleball players.”
Current club records show that of the 15 committee members, four are GVR Pickleball Club members. There are also four sitting GVR directors on this committee. I don’t know what constitutes loading a committee, but 27% isn’t it.
•$60,000 for shade structures at the new pickleball complex.
I challenge Mr. Anderson to produce an example of another GVR outdoor sports facility that lacks sufficient shade structures and has not submitted a request for such. Here are recent club requests for shade structures to put the GVR Pickleball Club request in perspective: 2018/2019 $30,000 (Tennis), 2017 $13,000 (Bocce), 2017 $4,475 (Pickleball), 2017 $11,000 (Volleyball).
•“Three of the four (Friends of GVR endorsed) candidates belong to the Pickleball Club.”
Again, referencing current club membership records, two of the nine GVR Director candidates are GVR Pickleball Club members.
•“…they have plans to spend $500,000+ on a tournament court and ramada.”
The last estimates from the architects hired by GVR (WSM) were $355,305 for completion of the restroom/storage building to include a ramada/meeting room space and $200,000 for completion of the instructional court. These estimates are probably outdated now and construction will cost a bit more to add to an existing facility, rather than as a part of new construction. There are no plans to request a second phase to include these additions, which were cut from the initial plan due to budget constraints. Inclusion of this item in this list of questions follows the same logic as those stating that GVR is on its way to spending $40 million to be a destination community. There is a distinction between suggested facilities and improvements, and what has been vetted and budgeted.
•“He (GVRPC president) could also state the club’s willingness to allow the other 64 clubs priority for capital improvement dollars.”
Wow! I had no idea our club (or any club) had the ability to determine how GVR funds are distributed. If that were the case, GVR would have had these new pickleball courts years ago. GVR has stated that club applications for capital funds are prioritized based on safety, health or ADA concerns and how the request addresses a specific need for GVR members. An additional factor in determining how capital projects are prioritized is the dollar amount of the proposed club contribution. The Pickleball Club’s contribution of 23% toward the costs of the Pickleball Center is unmatched in the history of club requests for capital improvements and should be the new standard. If the GVR Board is dedicated to zero or minimal increases in annual dues, then those who will use the improvements should expect to contribute significantly to the cost.
Andrew, thank you for providing me with this opportunity to correct several misconceptions regarding the issues you have raised. I’m hoping that you and all who read this response gain a better understanding of these topics. And, maybe GVR members will be encouraged to do their own research on GVR issues, rather than just accepting the most sensational story that’s being spread at the moment.
Jeff Harrell has been president of the GVR Pickleball Club since 2016.