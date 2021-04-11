It will be a sad day at Desert Hills Lutheran Church come May 31st. Pastor Martin Overson is retiring. We have been so blessed having him as our Senior Pastor since March of 2003.
What Barbara and I came to realize was that Pastor Martin came from Mound, Minn. Ironically, we lived in Chanhassen, Minn., at the same time he was there – about 15 miles away as the hummingbird flies. We did not know him then as we attended our local Lutheran church.
He is an outstanding Pastor, Leader, Comforter and Friend. I have shared very many happy, and also some not so happy, times with him. This is actually true for both Barbara and I on occasion. Most of the times are happy for sure; we could laugh together over the silliest of things. And the not so happy might be health or some other malady. He is someone you could count on to empathize from the heart…he brings feelings, joy and peace.
Desert Hills Saturday services are more informal and with a great band. Pastor Martin conducted much of the service standing in front of the congregation on the same level except when not at the altar or in the pulpit for some of the ritual. This is very bonding.
You will note I said “delivered his message." Yes, that is the way we feel about it … he did not sermonize; he talked to us. The connection is one that no one will ever forget. Ever!
When you really needed him for support; he was there – in spades as we used to say.
Oh, yes, he even found time to get his doctorate.
And he loves riding his Harley – it is a passion of his! Other than places around town, he has used it to take longer rides to relax and “take a breath”. I always hoped and prayed he did not spend too much time looking skyward as he rode!
And he so loves his wonderful wife, Julie, and their family.
Thank you, Pastor Martin, for all you have done for Desert Hills Lutheran Church and bringing it to the place it is today.
And thank you from Barbara and I for being a person we will never forget.
God bless you and your family.
Lauren and Barbara Hillquist live in Sahuarita.