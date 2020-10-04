As one decides who to vote for in this upcoming election one should consider the values of the two political parties as manifested by their respective platforms. They are very different and their goals and philosophical direction for many issues are diametrically opposed.
Education is a prime example. The Democrat Party opposes school choice of any form. This includes private school, vouchers, and other policies that divert students, therefore dollars, away from the public school system. The Republican Party favors choices in education to foster excellence. It favors school choice and local control rather than control from the federal government. The Republican Party supports home schooling, private schools, vouchers, and tuition tax credits for families wishing to choose another path for the education of their child.
Another example is religious liberty. The Democrat Party believes that the concept of maintaining separation of church and state is important. However, the Democrat Party would fight to enact the Equality Act. This bill would remove religious liberty protections. On the other hand, the Republican Party supports the freedom of Americans to act in accordance with their religious beliefs in their lives without censorship or litigation and to be free to speak openly about their faith.
My final example concerns abortion and sanctity of human life. The Democrat Party favors the allowance of our tax dollars to fund abortions. It opposes current FDA restrictions on chemical abortion pills. The Democrat Party supports making abortion be a right upon demand. The Republican Party is the party that protects human life. The Republican Party opposes our federal government funding of abortions in Mexico, which President Trump ended.
At home, the Republican Party supports the following:
a) The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
b) A ban on abortion at 20 weeks (approximately halfway through the human gestation period).
c) A ban on abortion on the basis of sex or disability.
d) A ban on dismemberment abortion.
e) A ban on human cloning.
f) A ban on the creation or experimentation upon human embryos, including three-parent embryos.
g) A ban on any sale of body parts harvested from unborn human fetuses.
h) A ban on using public funds to promote and/or perform abortions and funding organizations like Planned Parenthood.
These are each party's positions on only three issues I've chosen. I invite you to look up the complete platforms of both parties for yourself or to read the "Party Platform Comparison 2020,” which can be found on the internet.
Karen Bettridge lives in Green Valley.