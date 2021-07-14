Critical Race Theory (CRT) is under heated attack by Republican leadership. Let’s take a look at CRT, beginning with a short review of the history of race and racism in America. Spoiler alert: it ain’t pretty.
Racial violence in America began with the arrival of Columbus in 1492. Native Americans populations were decimated by European diseases and violence from European settlers, resulting in their population shrinking by over 90%. President Andrew Jackson, when he went horseback riding, used bridle reins made of Native American flesh. Native Americans were effectively banished to unwanted lands labeled “reservations.”
The first Africans in America were sold as slaves in Jamestown in 1619. For 250 years, slavery was the fabric out of which America’s cloth was made. America’s form of slavery was the most brutally extreme in the world, with slaves regularly subjected to beatings, whippings, rape, lynchings and more. This “living death” was passed down for twelve generations.
Slavery ended with the Civil War and our Constitution’s 13th Amendment, except as punishment for conviction of a crime. Reconstruction after the Civil War saw African Americans make remarkable progress, even in the South, until the contested election of 1876 where Republicans traded the removal of federal troops from the south for Republican Rutherford B. Hayes being awarded the presidency. Southerners quickly worked to remove rights African Americas had gained. Jim Crow reigned, and lynchings continued as African Americans regularly lived in terror. It’s sad but true that racism and violence against non-whites, including Asians, Latinos and other minorities, is a common thread (or rather a steel cable) that runs throughout American history.
Even as America moved to more progressive policies, such as FDR’s 1930s New Deal reforms, the majority of minorities in America were excluded, including farm and domestic workers. African Americans were also excluded from government programs to assist with homeownership, which is a key factor leading to today’s wealth gap between black and white Americans. More progress was made in the 1960s to counter racism, with the passage of civil rights and voting rights legislation, but America remained a very unequal society.
As author Isabel Wilkerson describes in her book Caste, a caste system has always existed in America, with whites as the dominate caste, a middle caste of Asians and Latinos, and a lower caste of African and Native Americans. Caste is embedded in our culture. It’s the patterns of our social order, with one’s caste established at birth. Caste sets forth the rules, stereotypes and expectations. Caste is about who has power, and who doesn’t. It’s about respect, authority and assumptions of competence. It’s the granting or withholding of respect, status, honor, attention, privileges, and resources. Caste is how we process information, and guides us beyond our awareness. It is embedded in our bones and in our unconscious.
In America, we are taught that whiteness is the human norm, and that people of color are a deviation from this norm. Racism is much more than someone intentionally disliking others because of their race. Race is a social construct, and those in power define the rules. In America, whites are in power and defined the rules. When prejudice is backed by the power of legal authority and institutional control, enter systemic racism. It’s estimated that as much as 80% of white Americans hold unconscious bias against Blacks; it kicks in before one can even process it. As a white man, I am an example of this. Without even realizing it, I’ve enjoyed white privilege my entire life, or more accurately, white male privilege. I was raised to have certain expectations of how I should be treated as a white man, and those expectations are hard to relinquish. I never recognized the additional, and sometimes extreme hurdles that women and people of color faced. Even though I’ve done my best to avoid “white fragility” and to not allow myself to get angry or go into denial, it was a very tough blow to recognize my systemic privilege as a white man in America.
In the past decades, diversity training has become fairly common in America, and has proved extremely beneficial with employees, students and Americans in all walks of life. In the 1980s the term “Critical Race Theory,” or CRT, was coined in regard to college-level classes aimed at more fully teaching America’s history regarding race and racism, and how systemic racism still is prevalent. Through this education, the goal is for people from all racial backgrounds to work at becoming anti-racist, and to make America a more inclusive society.
CRT has been radicalized by Republican leaders, who make repeated false claims that CRT is being taught at all levels of America’s education system (it is not), that CRT claims that white Americans should feel guilty of their skin color (it does not), that CRT is racist against whites (it is not), and that CRT is dividing America. Effectively, Republicans have made CRT a wedge issue to get out the vote, using falsehoods to enrage their base. Republicans are the ones doing their best to divide America by falsely redefining CRT.
Through candid conversations on race and racism in America, CRT can provide us with a better understanding of everyone’s unique American experience, in a setting where everyone is treated with civility, respect and dignity. Through attacks on CRT, once again we see just how easy it is to inspire anger and hatred, and to drive a wedge between fellow Americans. We can’t fix anything that we won’t admit exists. And so it goes…