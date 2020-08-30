I've always voted as an independent, no obligation to a political party. Our local newspaper provides us with an outlet to share our thoughts on current issues, here are mine on long-overdue changes we should make in how we elect those who govern us.
1. Senators should be limited to two six-year terms. It’s not supposed to be a permanent career.
2. Congress should be limited to three four-year terms. The current system requires a sitting congressperson to be continuously running and thinking about re-election giving more thought and time to big money supporters to get reelected rather than constituents' with little money to keep them in office.
3. No one, including any business/corporation that doesn't have a majority of their business assets located within your voting district, can contribute money to the election of anyone in that voting district. $20 million to elect a person from the second district for Arizona, so much for the common person having a shot. Can you imagine what the food bank could do with that money.
4. Presidents Day should be changed to Voters Day. This will free up all employees to go vote since they would have the day off. Second Tuesday of November every year. Disenfranchised voters, i.e. disabled, military, government workers overseas, can use absentee balloting to vote. Voting is the one duty we should never trivialize in America, or allow one party or the other to try to marginalize to their advantage to get an edge on the voting process.
The continuous efforts of both major political parties to get a competitive edge to get a voter on their party rolls, do, say, pay whatever you need to get your party in charge, is like buying a time share, your expectation is most often ruined by the reality of trying to get benefit from the process. Politics is a career, don't actually have to do anything for your constituents, especially the 12% living in Tucson under the poverty level. So it makes sense to keep inviting new people to add to the poverty level, not because you care about them, but use them to get your voter rolls up.
Mr. Obama had the presidency, a majority in the House and Senate and did nothing to fix DACA or address the people who are in the U.S. without proper authority; too bad they didn't do something, it’s tearing all of us apart. Guess it’s better to invite you to dinner but don’t let you eat.
T. Stevenson lives in Green Valley.