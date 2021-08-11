The last Operation Streamline fast track trial held in Tucson was in March 2020. (Streamline is a federal court proceeding criminalizing immigration violations, specifically border-crossings.) Since then, as COVID-19 swept the world, the U.S. shut its borders and sent those trying to enter outside a Port of Entry immediately back to Mexico. Those people trying to enter through a Port of Entry were told the border was closed.
Up until March 2020, and for about 12 years prior, Streamline, conducted in the Evo DeConcini Federal Courthouse in Tucson, had been part of a shameful chapter in our country’s legal history. Operation Streamline went through several iterations in Tucson, Texas, New Mexico and California. At the end, in Tucson, five days a week, 75 men and women, straight from the desert and the “hieleras,” freezing cold holding cells, and shackled hands, feet and waist, would go through a two-hour “trial” that would leave all with a misdemeanor or a felony on their records. About half would go to prison in Florence for one to six months and half would be deported immediately. They were charged with breaking two laws, enacted in 1929, with racist intent. Section 1325 makes it a misdemeanor for an “alien” to enter the U.S. without “inspection.” Section 1326 makes it a felony to re-enter the U.S. after removal. People coming here to work or to join family may quickly arrive at a point where they can never legally enter the U.S. again.
Many of these folks are people whose only crime is crossing the border without permission. Among them are those who cultivate and harvest our crops and do many other jobs that aren’t filled by citizen workers. We love cheap labor and so for more than a hundred years, there has been this push-pull of racism and desire for labor.
There are also those people who are escaping horrific conditions and are seeking a new life in the U.S. This is legal and we are supposed to allow these petitions. During the last few years many of these men, women and children have grown desperate waiting by the border with no resources and have entered illegally. Some of them also have ended up in Streamline.
So here we are now. We have had no Operation Streamline for over a year and we should never have it again in the United States. We need to be better than that. When Title 42 is discontinued—the provision that allows the Border Patrol to return people to Mexico immediately—what will we do? I hope the Biden administration has a plan for the sudden increase of those who will be detained. Whatever that is, we should never again have mass, fast-track trials. No more Operation Streamline!
Katrina Schumacher, a consummate federal court watcher, lives in Tucson and is a member of the Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans.