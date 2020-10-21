A month ago, Green Valley News editor Dan Shearer published a front-page article featuring a Q&A with Hudbay Mining regarding new drilling on their mining claims north of the Rosemont open pit copper project.
The drilling was to evaluate if minable copper was present (or not) in this area. The drilling locations were on the west side of the Santa Rita mountains ridge crest. If a mine were to be established there, it would be clearly visible from Green Valley/Sahuarita. In normal times, this article would have engendered a barrage of letters to the editor, bemoaning the environmental, aquatic and scenic despoilment of this pristine slope of the Santa Rita mountains.
Amazingly, of 72 letters published since, nary a one has questioned this drilling project. But lots on the federal election!
Remember the old saying, “all politics is local”? On Sunday, editor Shearer published another of his series of interviews with folks running for “local” office in the upcoming election, to wit the candidates for County Supervisor District 4. Steve Christy, Republican, supports the Rosemont mine because “we need copper and the county needs jobs.” Steve Diamond, Democrat, “knows a lot of people aren’t happy about the proposed Rosemont mine.”
Well, the United States is becoming uncompetitive in the world copper economy, and the number of mining jobs created by Rosemont pales in comparison to the housing and recreation industry in the county.
So, Rosemont will use massive amounts of clean Santa Cruz Valley groundwater, will poison massive amounts of what is left, will create toxic dust similar to what we live with from the existing west-side mines, will create “view-opportunities” similar to those we try not to look at on the valley’s west side, and 50 quare miles of pristine environment will become useless for vast numbers of native species, endangered and not.
I ask you all to look to the east from your treasured place in this valley, and imagine what the view will be like if Hudbay opens another “Rosemont” on the mountain slopes east of the Santa Cruz Valley. These mountains are the jewel in the Santa Cruz Valley Crown. Let’s vote for Steve Diamond!
Stan Hart lives in Green Valley.