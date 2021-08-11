I believe my credentials in fashion give me an insight into what should be a pet peeve for every Olympic aficionado. My major in college (for one semester) was fashion design.
Although my GPA was acceptable, after sewing a zipper into the crotch of a pair of pants in Pattern Study, I realized that nursing home administration was really my forte!
The Olympics have always been an accurate indicator of the relationships between cultures and the elite athletes representing them. The fashion and colors from the opening ceremony on July 23 to the closing ceremonies on Aug. 8 are worth the price of admission for many people!
Unfortunately, the “fashion statements” some of these athletes (their countries, sponsors, you and I, have allowed), are what bother me.
In 2018, partly in response to the claim that women were being treated as objects, the Miss America Pageant stopped the swimsuit competition. Gretchen Carlson, chair of the Miss America board of directors, issued this statement: “We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance.”
Carlson said it’s what comes out of their mouths that they’re interested in.
In spite of that, the “minimalist” fashion trend for the female athlete is increasingly showing more body and less costume. (Being a fashion designer, any advantage of less costume creating more mobility is immediately off-set by the discomfort we all feel while looking at it).
Why women of the world aren’t bothered enough to take a stand about this trend and how it objectifies them mystifies me!
I believe the eyes are the “window to the soul,” and are usually the first thing I notice when I meet someone. When women in sports, in this case, Olympic gymnasts, track, and diving, are displayed on millions of TVs and in media around the world, the eyes are the last thing people notice. You can say “most people aren’t bothered by it,” which may be true for normal people, it’s the abnormal people that we should be concerned with.
Nationwide, 81% of women and 43% of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime. One in three female victims of completed or attempted rape experienced it for the first time between the ages of 11 and 17 (www.nsvrc.org). These numbers only reflect cases that were reported; perhaps there are some things about testosterone levels normal people don’t understand.
COVID has allowed my wife and me to watch more British shows on television and to become familiar with some of their quirky lingo, which doesn’t always mean what we think. While watching some of the amazing divers walking around the pool I was half expecting one of the British commentators to say: “That’s a bit cheeky, init?”
Mic Houghton lives in Green Valley.