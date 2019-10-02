My favorite month is finally here and along with it are the certainties of life in Green Valley. This timeframe is commonly referred to as the “Returning Snowbird Season.”
The wait-time for a seat in your favorite restaurant to enjoy Sunday morning breakfast will now take you into mid-afternoon. You’re better off to label it a late lunch. Dinner reservations between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. are at a premium; I suggest midnight at Denny’s.
The checkout line at Walmart gets longer and the fights over the short shopping carts intensify.
All are aggravated by the too-early sounds of Christmas music playing overhead. Over at Safeway, the hunt for half-size loaves of fresh bread turn into confrontations. Fortunately, the wine aisles are fully stocked.
Appointments with your favorite hair stylist or spa become betting wars and shameful acts of begging. It’s not much different at the doctor or dentist office. The ordeal just getting an appointment becomes a challenge only to be met with the need to pack an overnight bag for the stay in the waiting room.
Driving on I-19 has to be the biggest challenging adventure of all. Road rage, lack of patience and civility are often compounded by complete mental breakdowns. This is due mainly to the return of “Leftists.” No, I’m not talking about the political ones. I speak of those who take up permanent residency in the left lane with their cruise control set on 40 mph (often with left turn signal left on for miles).
Normally, I’d be tempted to add the phrase, “You know who you are,” but I truly don’t believe they don’t. They seem to be oblivious to the miles of traffic backed up behind them. When I first moved here I mistook these backups as funeral processions.
The only true saving grace to these October issues is the fact we now enjoy beautiful weather. Graced by the changing colors (somewhat) of the wonders of Mother Nature surrounding us. Those of us who don’t escape the sauna months are once again reminded of why we stay.
Let us all show some additional patience and kindness as we settle in for the best months ahead. In closing, I would like to add some words of wisdom from a wise anonymous source: “Slower traffic keep to the right.”
Judy Allen lives in Green Valley.