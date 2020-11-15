It is entirely predictable that Donald Trump has not, and will not, concede the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. For months he has claimed that the election would be fraudulent, that mail-in ballots would somehow be illegally counted, dead people and dogs would vote, that everything was fixed, and the country will become a crime-ridden, socialist hellhole. When numbers showed that Biden had won by nearly five million votes and accumulated more than 270 electoral votes, Trump claimed to have predicted such malfeasance. He also stated, before all mailed ballots were counted, that he had won.
Given his long history, Trump will never admit defeat or being wrong about anything. It took him over five years to admit that President Obama was born in the United States, not Africa, then blamed Hillary Clinton for it all. He still maintains that the Central Park Five are guilty of brutally assaulting a woman in New York City in 1987. He took out full-page newspaper ads proclaiming that they should be executed. Even though the real assailant confessed and DNA cleared the Five, Trump stubbornly maintains their guilt.
Trump comes by his stubborn refusal to never admit or concede to anything honestly. His father wanted him to be a “killer” and always win. Trump’s other mentor was Roy Cohn, a despicable, ruthless, reviled New York attorney. Cohn’s credo was to lie, deceive, blame, attack and never apologize or admit to anything. Cohn ignored the law, represented the mob and evaded tax and financial obligations. He was eventually disbarred. Trump dropped him cold. Cohn thereafter died of AIDS in his early 60s.
Another Cohn philosophy was to keep things tied up in court until the other side relinquished. Trump adopted that well. He has been involved in nearly 4,000 court cases, either as plaintiff or defendant, over many years. Now, Trump is filing numerous suits against states and organizations in the wake of the election to stop, continue, or recount vote tabulations, and accusing massive fraud. Most of his scattershot, desperate legal attempts have been discarded as baseless. That will not stop him. He has threatened to take his complaints to the Supreme Court. On what basis, no one can tell.
Trump may fear legal consequences from which he has been protected because of his position. His megalomania and narcissism will not allow him to go gently into the night. No matter how many recounts or legal actions denied, Trump will claim victory, and create unimaginable chaos and division.
Little energy will be devoted to the worsening COVID-19 crisis. Nearly 100,000 new cases have been reported per day since the election, and deaths are approaching 250,000. Little will be devoted to aid those who have lost jobs during the pandemic. Unemployment will rise and many may lose their health insurance. Trump fired his Defense Secretary, and may do likewise to those such as FBI Director Wray and Dr. Fauci, for insufficient loyalty. More aggression and dissension will be encouraged by Trump, potentially including armed militias. The extent of that is potentially disastrous. Unifying the nation will have zero priority.
What can be done? It has been said that mass contacts to our elected legislators are effective. They alone may have the power to take the appropriate action necessary.
Some fear that Trump will not leave the White House on Jan. 20, 2021. It may not be his call.
Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.