One of his many tweets on the subject went like this: "I play golf to relax. My company is in great shape. Barack Obama plays golf to escape work while America goes down the drain." (Dec. 30, 2011, 12:12 p.m.)
Let's pause for a moment. After four years in office, we now know that President Trump played golf more often than Obama did, according to those who keep track of such things. Further, Obama played mainly on military or public courses (82 percent of the time) rather than on private courses.
In contrast, Trump has played only on opulent private courses. In fact, he owned most of these golf courses. Which brings me to the northwest coast of Scotland, where Trump built a luxury golf resort several years ago.
Scotland being Scotland, Trump's company had to design a coat of arms for the golf course project. The Trump team didn't labor very hard on that; they essentially copied a coat of arms that had been registered by another family. (That raised a wee controversy in Scotland, but we'll not get into that.)
The Trump coat of arms, like most coats of arms, is a little weird, full of arcane symbolism. Among other things, we see an eagle clutching golf balls. (Now that is one talented bird. Think about it.)
A Latin phrase near the top of the coat of arms reads: "Numquam Concedere. " I don't know Latin, but according to folks who do, it means something like "never give up" or "never give in" or "never concede." Perhaps a Latin scholar will correct me on that, but it makes sense to me.
Now here we are, having just said good riddance to a truly nasty year in which covid has killed some 350,000 Americans. To be sure, we are about to install a new president, and many of us are looking forward to it.
But the ghost of Donald Trump still hangs in the air, ignoring covid while arguing that Biden and the Democrats have "stolen" the presidency -- his presidency. Trump has issued many dozens of tweets along those lines, including this, which he sent the day after Christmas:
"The U.S. Supreme Court has been totally incompetent and weak on the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election. We have absolute PROOF, but they don’t want to see it -- No 'standing,' they say. If we have corrupt elections, we have no country!"
Now that is something to think about. At 81, I'm proud of our country. Sure, we Americans have done dumb things over the decades, and we'll continue doing dumb things. But on the whole, the United States is a pretty good place to live.
But the soon to be ex-president is saying that we have "no country"! What the heck does that mean? I'm not sure, but it strikes me as an insult to Democrats, Republicans, and independents who love this nation
"Numquam Concedere "? Man up, Mr. Trump! It's time to wish Joe Biden -- and the rest of us -- a happy and prosperous New Year! Head back to the golf course. Maybe you and Obama can play a friendly round or two.
Mike Moore is a retired journalist who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net. You can see all of President Trump's tweets by at the "Trump Twitter Archive."