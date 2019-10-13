I am a proud Democrat who does not believe that all Republicans are sexist racists. Neither do I believe that all sins of omission or commission in the past are the responsibility of those of us today.
In the past I have served multiple terms on both my city council and county board in my home state of Wisconsin. Although, by law, in both cases they are non-partisan offices we knew the political inclinations of most members. Oft-times we voted the same way as those who had different inclinations than ourselves and even developed friendships with some who would have considered us to be among "others.”
In his recent "In My View" opinion, Mr. Thomas Chandler bases his arguments from material offered by Prager U (“Facts Democrats should be aware of,” Oct. 9). I choose not to criticize the source but advise readers to use the search engine in their computer and make their own judgment.
Political parties evolve over time, sometime for the better, sometimes for the worse. I have always tried to be with the changes which I have believed were for the better.
In 1974, there was a call by the National Democratic Party to become the first major political party to write and adopt a charter to guide the party in the future. I ran and was fortunate to be one of three elected to represent the 1st Congressional District of Wisconsin in Kansas City during the first week of that December. My good fortune continued as convention chairman Gov. Terry Sanford of North Carolina recognized me as one of the few of over 1,500 allowed to address the assembly.
Among the rules adopted were some which made a candidate like George Wallace very unlikely in the future to be nominated for president and their best bet would be to look elsewhere. Most have.
Therefore, whatever "evils" may have been committed prior to 1974 are no longer represented by the current Democratic Party and Chandler’s whole thesis evaporates.
I strongly disagree with Mr. Chandler's accusation that Democrats teach children what to think. My wife and I have always taught our children to think critically and not to make judgments based upon their emotions.
It should not surprise anyone that they are all Democrats.
Donald Kret lives in Sahuarita.