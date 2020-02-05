Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a four-term senator from New York, said, “You are entitled to your opinion. But you are not entitled to your own facts.”
He meant that opinions can differ, but those opinions must be based on factual truth. Repeating unsubstantiated claims over and over and over do not make them true. Property values are not correlated to GVR membership, period.
This red herring has been floating around Green Valley for several years. A recent example is the radio ads currently being aired. “Property values will plummet if certain candidates are not elected” is rubbish. This is classic rhetoric designed to instill fear in GVR’s most vulnerable voters. After all, who wants their property values to decline? While this group is entitled to their opinion, it would be a disservice to our members if this misinformation was not debunked.
I want to provide you some food for thought, some facts and then you can decide.
FACT: No real estate data has been provided to show a direct correlation between property values and GVR membership. GVR is not considered when comping a house for sale. The house appraisal does not consider GVR.
FACT: GV property values peaked in April 2006, when the housing bubble burst. During the next three years property values decreased 50 percent. There was no appreciation until 2017. We have now returned to the values of 2006.
FACT: From 2014-2019, median sales prices increased 43 percent in Pima County and 36 percent in Green Valley. During this period Pima County recovered sooner. Green Valley gains have been during the last two years.
FACT: When property values fell, did GVR staff decrease facilities maintenance and upkeep? Were new amenities and member services reduced? Of course not. When values recovered, was there a flurry of new facilities, more services, etc. Again, of course not. The GVR staff has been doing a consistently high-quality job through this whole period.
FACT: GVR conducted a member survey in 2018. To determine what attracted members to live in Green Valley and if GVR played a role in that decision, respondents were asked why they had chosen to live in Green Valley. The reasons were ranked. Climate was the number one reason. Natural beauty/views, small town feel, affordable housing and close proximity to Tucson followed. GVR ranked sixth with low cost of living a close seventh.
CONCLUSIONS
•No empirical evidence to support the opinion that GVR adds value to property has been provided by Green Valley Realtors.
•GVR has no impact on your property values. It is a bonus to some but not to all.
• Two similar houses, one with and the other without GVR, will sell for the same price.
(Real estate data and comments were verified by local real estate agents.)
What now
1) If you are skeptical of this information, ask your real estate agent to provide data supporting a correlation of GVR and your property. If you receive this data, share with us. If not, you now know the facts to debunk this myth.
2) Challenge those sponsoring this campaign of misinformation to provide you facts that support their claims. If none are provided, you should be more skeptical of additional election campaign materials they provide. A word to the wise.
Jerry Humphrey lives in Green Valley.