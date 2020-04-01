In December, my wife, an adult daughter, and I attended the movie “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers in Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood. I also read the book by Maxwell King, “The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers.”
As King said in the prologue (page 4), “When Mister Rogers sang, ‘Would you be mine…won’t you be my neighbor,’ at the start of every show, he really meant it.”
Rogers also said:
“There are three ways to ultimate success:
The first way is to be kind.
The second way is to be kind.
The third way is to be kind.”
Including Mr. Rogers and President Trump in the same comments is a challenge. Since assuming office, President Trump has:
•made more than 16,000 false or misleading statements
•responded to people who have questioned his actions with harsh attacks on them and their contributions
•during the State of the Union Speech on Feb. 4, told the history of the U.S. solely from the viewpoint of white immigrants with never a mention of the culture and contribution of Native Americans
•during his introduction to the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 6, said he didn’t agree that we should love our enemies, said, “I don’t like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong” in apparent reference to Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who voted to convict the president on the first article of impeachment, the abuse of power, and said, “Nor do I like people who say, ‘I pray for you’ when you know that is not so,’” in reference to Speaker Nancy Pelosi
•retaliated on Feb. 7 against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland for complying with their subpoenas and testifying before Congress, by firing Vindman and his twin brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman and having them both escorted off the White House grounds and recalling E.U. Ambassador Sondland
•expanded use beyond the Korean Peninsula of anti-personnel land mines which kill and maim soldiers, remain active, and kill and cripple civilians after the conflict is over
•made it very difficult for any person of color to immigrate to the U.S.
•before the coronavirus pandemic expanded the list of countries (all with large Muslim populations) from which people cannot visit the United States
•delayed military assistance to Ukraine in order to get “political dirt” on Joe Biden after Russia annexed the Crimea from Ukraine and invaded the eastern section of Ukraine, which led to the first impeachment article
•made it more difficult for U.S. citizens to qualify for food stamps
•made it more difficult for states to provide medical care to residents who qualify for Medicaid, which covers 70 million or about one in five Americans, and
•with his tax cuts to corporations and the wealthy, created a projected $1 trillion deficit.
Come November, we citizens will decide the character of the United States. Will we re-elect a president who:
•has made asylum applicants wait in overcrowded camps in Mexico without adequate sanitation, clean drinking water, and safety from assault and robbery (Just because the Supreme Court ruled March 11 that it was legal does not mean we should treat asylum applicants in that manner.)
•separated migrant children from parents with no processes in place to track the children and parents
•squandered two months so that we do not have effective kits and processes for testing large numbers of Americans in order to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic
•along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner, downplayed the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic blaming the news for overstating its threat
•started trade wars with China and European allies that we citizens have had to pay for directly through higher prices and indirectly through billions of dollars of subsidies to support our farmers hurt by lack of trade of their farm products
•insisted on building a wall which restricts movement of wildlife, destroys natural beauty, and is ineffective in stopping the drug traffic.
As a politician, President Trump exhibits the traits of a demagogue, playing on people’s biases, prejudices, fears, superstitions, and the desires of some to maintain white primacy rather than our intelligence and fair-minded patriotism. I hope we will enhance the character of our nation by not re-electing President Trump and Vice President Pence.
Michael Carlson is an ordained minister of the E.L.C. A. (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), and lives in Green Valley.