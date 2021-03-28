OK, you ask, who is this guy named Powell? Well, "Sidney" is a lady — a Texas lawyer and a woman of substantial accomplishment. A former federal prosecutor who has authored scholarly articles concerning the law as well as two books focusing on what she perceives as systematic prosecutorial misconduct in federal court cases.
But, most notably, she was one of the most ardent and outspoken champions of Donald Trump during his "stop the steal” campaign after he lost the November election.
You probably saw and heard her on TV as she and Rudy Giuliani hit the road, insisting time and again that the election had been brazenly stolen by a totally corrupt Democrat Party.
For a couple of weeks following the election, Trump was pretty pleased with that. He regularly cheered Giuliani and Powell, calling them "wonderful lawyers and representatives."
But Trump's enthusiasm cooled, at least toward Powell. By late November, Giuliani was telling reporters that "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity."
In short, Powell had been booted from the stop-the-steal effort. The reason? Put plainly, she had overdone it. She was accusing the company that made Dominion voting machines of having criminally rigged the machines in an effort to savage Trump votes and tip the scales toward Joe Biden.
Powell's claims were wild and too complex to get into here. Check them out on Google; you'll find lots of material. The main point is that the folks who ran Dominion saw that their business might go down the drain if they did nothing. So they filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against Powell.
And just a couple of days ago, Dominion filed a similar defamation suit against Fox News, because so many of its guests on Fox News had, like Powell, insisted that Dominion was guilty of election fraud.
But back to Powell: Even in Trumpworld, $1.3 billion is a lot of money.
Given that, Powell was quickly disconnected and set adrift from Trump’s legal team. So it goes. But last week, a curious development: Powell’s defense lawyers filed a brief with the court that would hear the defamation case.
Like most legal briefs, it's long and complicated and pretty boring to most of us. But one statement by Powell's lawyers stood out, like the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor:
". . . reasonable people would not accept such statements [by Powell] as fact but view them only as claims that await testing by the courts through the adversary process."
Two cheers for Powell. In legalese, she was finally telling the truth about the matter, albeit through her lawyers. She had finally admitted that her many outlandish accusations about voting-machine fraud had been, well, so much BS. So wild that no one would be expected to believe her. Given that, she was not guilty of defamation.
That admission may well save Powell from having to pay damages to Dominion. But what does it say about Donald Trump? He, too, had said time and again — without evidence — that the election had been stolen by corrupt Dems — and their rigged Dominion voting machines.
Will he now admit that he, too, lied? I'm not holding my breath.
Mike Moore is a retired journalist who lives in Green Valley. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.