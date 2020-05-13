Our ranch was four or five miles from a neighboring ranch. This family had just recently built a barn. Our phone system was a box on the wall with a crank and our method of communication was making a “line call.” On the night in question, someone made a line call and told us that our neighbor’s barn was on fire. My parents rushed to the barn and did their best to assist in the firefight. It was to no avail — the barn was a total loss. Thank God, the loss was covered by insurance.
How did the fire start? Only one match, carelessly tossed, had started this destructive fire.
Years later, while I attended college, I became good friends with a man who had a very interesting business. In the winter he would hire a helicopter and place dynamite into ice jams on the river and keep the water from flooding into the low lands. In the summer he would blow down larger buildings that stood in the way of new developments or new highways. After he had leveled most of the structure, I recall him saying he would use a wrecking ball to finish the job. What a mover of materials all within just a few seconds of well-placed dynamite. Millions of man-hours and dollars taken down with just a few relatively small charges of explosives.
In today’s politically charged atmosphere it seems as if there is a group that has nothing to do except use words and acts of destruction against those who are trying to build a great nation in the middle of a storm. The “wrecking ball” group has very few, if any, plans to build the country. It seems to me that somewhere in God’s Word it says we are to pray for and obey our leaders since they are placed in their positions by the hand of God.
Do I agree with everything our leader do? No! Have I always agreed with what previous leaders have done? No. Have I always prayed for them? Yes!
Remember, dirt thrown is ground lost.
While the chairman of a committee there were two persons who were always knocking down any new ideas that anyone brought to the floor. I finally, at one meeting, said from now on no one can address any items brought up with a negative until that person has one positive thing to say. That did clean up the meetings.
When you enter the voting booth in coming elections, look into the mirror of your heart and ask the question — am I joining the “wrecking ball/match lighting” group or will I from now on use a hammer and build?
Vernon P. Harms lives in Sahuarita.