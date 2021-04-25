The murder verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial has sent my mind reeling back to a time when I knew a lot of cops, particularly in the mid-60s when I worked at night at the Chicago Daily News and then covered the Criminal Courts building for year.
But by August 1968, I had become an editor/writer for the Sunday edition of the Chicago Tribune. Which meant that I no longer covered news events involving the police.
August '68? That might ring a bell with you. The Democratic National Convention was held that month a few miles from the Tribune building. It was no standard whoop-and-holler convention. The Vietnam War had been going on for years, and millions of Americans had become persuaded that it was an immoral war carried on by the retiring President Lyndon B. Johnson.
Thousands of young people came to Chicago that August to demonstrate against the war and to promote the glories of peace and love on the streets of Chicago. But they were not willy-nilly in their strategy. Their main goal was to tank Hubert Humphrey, who was about to become the Democrat's choice for the presidency.
The demonstrators were canny in their protests. They were designed to gain maximum attention from the national TV networks, which had cameras stationed near the Hilton Hotel on Michigan Avenue, where many of the chief politicos were staying.
Meanwhile, Mayor Richard J. Daley, a kingmaker in the national Democratic Party, had repeatedly said that he would not let these "outside troublemakers" take over the city's streets. Under his canny direction, Chicago cops spent the first three nights of convention week harassing the peaceniks and radicals, often with whacks from their long riot sticks.
And then came Wednesday night, when delegates at the convention nominated Vice President Hubert Humphrey to run for president. My wife and I did not see much of that on TV. Neither did you.
That was because most of the TV coverage was focused on protesters who were being viciously whacked by a few club-wielding Chicago cops on Michigan Avenue, in front of the Hilton, where Humphrey was staying.
I was no radical, and I did not have a secret death wish, but the next day I called my boss at the Tribune and said that I would use one of my vacation days to take the day off.
Then I called several of my "radical" friends and asked them if they would picket police headquarters with me. All turned me down, save one, a guy named Nelson, a married graduate student at the University of Chicago.
Nelson and I were not suicidal. We didn't want to look like a couple of aging hippies or radicals. We wore slacks and sport jackets to demonstrate our middle-class respectability. Our picket sign said "Conlisk Must Go." That was hardly inflammatory. Conlisk, the head of police, was a toady to Mayor Daley and every cop knew it.
Police headquarters was on State Street (aka That Great Street), just a few blocks south of Chicago's core shopping district, then patronized yearly by tens of millions of people.
Nelson and I paced back and forth in front of the main entrance to the building for a couple of hours. Cops constantly went in and out of the front door; none of them were openly hostile to us. Some even grinned. After all, Conlisk was not well-liked by the rank-and-file. And some of the cops gave us the classic "V for Victory" sign.
Nelson and I were amazed (and relieved) by how easily our two-man picketing operation was going. But at High Noon (literally), 40 or so cops in the "tactical" unit marched — two abreast and to cadence — around the corner to the front door.
One of the men broke ranks and raced over to us, raised his riot stick above our heads, and snarled, "You M.F.s, get into the G.D. gutter where you belong." Nelson complied; I didn't.
I argued that we had a "constitutional right to protest, and we were not blocking anyone." (Which was true. The sidewalk was wide enough to accommodate an Army tank.)
The cop's face had turned a violent shade of red. His features contorted with pent-up venom. He growled again that he was going to bust my G.D. head open if I did not get into the gutter.
With both arms, he raised his riot stick above my head … and, thankfully, another cop broke ranks, grabbed one of the cop's arms, and pulled him away saying that that "M.F. wasn't worth it."
The "moral" of this story: During my years in Chicago, and living in a multi-racial Chicago neighborhood with my wife, I found that virtually all the cops I met, whether as a reporter or as a citizen, were honest and helpful.
But the question these days is: are today's big-city cops somehow different? Is there a higher percentage of "bad cops" around today than a few decades ago? Macho Men, as I like to call them. Guys like Derek Chauvin.
I wouldn't bet on it. My instincts suggest that Macho Men cops — like the one that threatened to pound me into the gutter — are few. And that good cops, the sort who gave us V-for-Victory signs as Nelson and I picketed police headquarters, are still the vast majority.
Mike Moore, a retired journalist who lives in Green Valley, spent most of his professional life in Chicago. He can be reached at m-smoore@socket.net.