We can remember how it used to be.
Visiting with our friends. We used to hug and laugh. Play card games in our homes. Have a casual dinner with pie and ice cream after and in front of the TV watching some nameless (but our favorite) comedy.
And we would laugh out loud and tell jokes about the characters. Then we would go home and before we left, we would plan our next day together. And no thought about who was vaccinated and who wasn’t. So much fun.
We can remember time spent with our families. Our children and grandchildren. We all would pile in our cars and go to the farmers market and after stop for lunch at a country café. Each of us having our timeless favorite meal. Our gra ndkids would always choose hot dogs and fries. Our own kids would always have hot turkey sandwiches and fries. Oh, and the fries were homemade, not the frozen kind.
And for me and dad, well my handsome husband would ideally have coconut shrimp but sadly sometimes they sold out (must be a popular item!) and I would order the standard tuna salad on toast...boring. But now that I think back, that tuna salad out with my family certainly sounds wonderful. Then we would go back to our house...unpack the kids...talk and laugh about our day then watch our favorite movie on DVD until the kids fell asleep (and probably us, too).
We can remember vacations. Oh, those wonderful vacations. Going somewhere you have never been. Or an old favorite from years gone by.
We would get a taxi, hop on a plane and off we would go without a care in the world. Just overload on fun! That was our goal...and pretty much always achieved. Have you ever been on a luxury cruise? They are this side of the earth...heaven. Do what you want when you want. Catered to...pampered...whatever you want. Get off at the next port and don your walking shoes and a bottle of water and go explore. Dream upon dream come true!
We can remember going shopping for that cruise. Buy new clothes, new walking shoes, new purse. Just so you can look your best. We would go shopping for birthday gifts, Christmas gifts and just because gifts. (in-person not on Amazon) It was for sure sometimes frustrating and maybe too costly.
But now it would seem so much fun and maybe even relaxing. Oh, to go to the mall with no worries about too many others shoppers who just want to have fun too.
We can remember not wiping our groceries off with bleach water...or every item brought into our homes before we put it away to be safely gotten out when we needed it. Or wiping our touched surfaces in our cars with disinfected wipes or wiping the grocery store cart for our protection. Or isolate our Amazon shipments waiting to decontaminate.
We remember seeing our neighbors, friends and mostly total strangers and being happy to show them our bright wonderful smiles. And mostly we would see their smiles back!
We can remember so much more. Too much to remember at one time. But not too much to never remember. So my friends... lets remember the future... Our future will come back to us.
Shirley Gibson lives in Green Valley.