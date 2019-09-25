Please don't think of this epistle as an act of audacity; it certainly isn't intended as such. But I just recently (with some divine assistance) pulled through a three flat-line surgical experience, coupled with a CPR intervention, which led to the saving of my life. So I feel that there must be a reason for my having been given life when I hovered so near death.
This being the case, I feel compelled to try to share with you some heart-felt thoughts concerning the sacred nature of life and how we, as a species, seem to be trying mightily to snuff out our existence on this small, beautiful planet.
What , then, are the things (as I see it) that we're doing to possibly obliterate ourselves as a species ?
1. Saying that global warming is a bogus contention — and then despoiling our atmosphere with excessive amounts of greenhouse gases. Tell me that this will not have a devastating effect on our planet. Don't confuse our population with scientific facts that could save future generations of homo sapiens.
2. Selling to the public weapons of mass destruction (i.e. military-designed assault rifles with bump stocks and 100-bullet magazines) because the Second Amendment guarantees us the right to slay our neighbors, our neighbor's children and any other innocent who gets caught in the cross-fire of some demented person's rage. Ban the sale of assault weapons to the general public. Those weapons belong only in the hands of military personnel.
3. Electing a preponderance of tyrannical world leaders. Some experts (Cambridge University's Study of Existential Risk-CESR) feel that individual world leaders could be the catalyst to create man-made extinction, perhaps through nuclear conflict or poor management of the effects of climate change. Why then, I dare ask, did our president recently not join most of the rest of the world's leaders in attending the International Climate Change Conference?
4. Tolerating race-based hate rhetoric and actions. What could possibly be more divisive to our concept of e pluribus Unum? The Roman Empire didn't fall because of outside threats; it collapsed because of internal disintegration and political corruption. The empire committed suicide based on a lack of state cohesiveness. Could we be committing the same mistake ?
Please, dear citizens of America, wake up to the wondrous nature of the society we've worked on creating for the last 300 years. It used to be a beacon to the citizens of the rest of the world. I would argue that it's still not too late to re-create that sense of awe in what we once meant to the rest of the world.
Jim Herman is a retired teacher. He lives in Green Valley.