Feb. 25 was an awfully bad day for the members of GVR. The GVR4US directors, who ran on a platform of fiscal responsibility, transparency and communication, and have done none of those things, went for the nuclear option.
If the GVR4US website of 2016 is to be believed, firing Dr. Kent Blumenthal has been their #1 goal at least since then. They have spent thousands of dollars harassing Dr. Blumenthal and trying to micromanage the GVR staff unmercifully. Faced with losing a board seat, we believe they bought out his contract with two years left to go, at a cost to GVR members of approximately $350,000 to $450,000. There are three reasons that lead us to believe that the contract was bought out.
First, when someone resigns of his/her own accord, it is usually announced well in advance and there is no need for secret meetings or a non-disclosure agreement. Dr. Blumenthal’s departure was done in secrecy, even the vote that according to GVR bylaws is supposed to take place in an announced public meeting. Wouldn’t you expect Dr. Blumenthal, a professional who acted with the utmost decorum and integrity during his tenure, to stay until his replacement was hired? A last-second “press release” email announcing an immediate departure is not the way a voluntary resignation works.
Second, board President Charlie Sieck’s reaction to a statement regarding the cost. Mr. Blaine Nisson, a board member when Dr. Blumenthal was hired, informed GVR members attending the Feb. 26 board meeting that, by his calculation, a contract buyout would cost them $350,000 to $450,000. President Sieck’s emotional reaction that Mr. Nisson had divulged “confidential” information leads us to believe that there was, indeed, a secret agreement.
Third, the GVR4US “disorganization,” including some of their current candidates, were indiscreet enough to party in public following the announcement of Dr. Blumenthal’s departure and allow themselves to be recorded! (We hope to soon have the videos posted at www.friendsofgvr.org).
All this time the board majority was trying to convince innocent GVR members that it cares about their welfare. They want to “keep costs and dues low.” Really? Watch what they do, not what they say.
In addition to the payout to Dr. Blumenthal, there will be the cost of hiring a replacement at most likely an increased salary (a recent compensation study determined that Dr. Blumenthal’s salary is below average), plus recruiting and moving costs. Where does the money come from? It has to come from operating funds, and, of course the budget for members has already been reduced two years in a row. This GVR4US board set up the next board to be the bad guys who raise dues. We were concerned because the current board majority has voted to divert tens of thousands of dollars away from member uses – now it has escalated to hundreds of thousands!
However, Feb. 26 was a good day for the members of GVR. The GVR4US-controlled Board of Directors lost control. Although President Sieck intended to once again flaunt the bylaws, Mark McIntosh, who had the next-largest vote count in last year’s election, was seated as a board member. By the way, he was not “appointed” by President Sieck as erroneously reported in the Green Valley News: the board has no control over who fills the vacancy, the seating is automatic. The board is now back to an even split, so although it might not be possible to pass any good resolutions, it also will not be possible to pass any bad ones.
Make tomorrow a better day for the members of GVR. Clearly, we need a board that makes responsible decisions. There has been a lot of misinformation attempting to demonize the Friends of GVR candidates. The GVR4US-supported candidates are either telling outlandish lies about us or parroting our words. GVR is a corporation that provides recreation, not an HOA, a real estate developer or a social service agency. The board’s job is to serve the members by guiding the corporation. Although we are sorry GVR lost an excellent CEO, we are not “about” Kent Blumenthal, just as we are not “about” any particular club. We intend to bring civility back to the GVR board, heal the divisiveness in our community and make decisions for all of GVR’s members who want and expect their recreation needs to be met. We believe that leadership matters. Elect leaders who have the background, the character and the commitment to effectively serve the membership. Vote for Donna Coon, Bev Lawless, Randy Howard and Beverly Tobiason.