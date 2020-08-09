A letter to the editor on July 26 (“Democrat JFK wouldn’t be welcome today,” Page A7) suggested that JFK’s views and policies would not be welcome in the Democratic Party today. Without debating that, I’d like to point out that five of the last Republican presidents would not be welcome in the Republican Party today. Here are a few of their policies and actions:
Dwight Eisenhower continued New Deal agencies and expanded Social Security. He signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957 and sent Army troops to enforce federal court orders which integrated schools in Little Rock, Arkansas. His largest program was infrastructure: the Interstate Highway System. He promoted the establishment of strong science education via the National Defense Education Act. He expressed his concerns about the dangers of massive military spending, particularly government contracts to private military manufacturers, which he dubbed "the military–industrial complex.”
Richard Nixon signed the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and SALT I, two landmark arms control treaties with the Soviet Union. One aspect of Nixon's proposed reform of federal welfare programs was adopted: Supplemental Security Income, which provides aid to low-income individuals who are aged or disabled. The Nixon administration enforced court desegregation orders and implemented the first affirmative action plan in the United States. Nixon created the Environmental Protection Agency and signed major environmental laws like the Clean Water Act.
Ronald Reagan signed a bill in 1982 extending the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. He also accepted (albeit reluctantly) the continuation of affirmative action programs and the establishment of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday. Reagan signed a bill that raised taxes, the Deficit Reduction Act of 1984, and passed the Tax Reform Act of 1986 which increased taxes on capital gains from 20% to 28% on those with the highest incomes. He signed the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986, which enacted sweeping changes to U.S. immigration law and granted amnesty to three million illegal immigrants. In 1987, Reagan signed the Montreal Protocol in an effort to reduce emissions that damage the ozone layer. He and Gorbachev signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty), which committed both signatories to the total abolition of their respective short-range and medium-range missile stockpiles. The treaty also established an inspections regime designed to ensure that both parties honored the agreement. In 1988, Reagan and Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney signed the Canada-United States Free Trade Agreement, which greatly reduced trade barriers between the United States and Canada. This trade pact would serve as the foundation for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
George H.W. Bush signed NAFTA, which created a trilateral trade bloc consisting of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Bush signed the Omnibus Budget Reconciliation
Act of 1990 which included higher income taxes on top earners. (Bush's decision to sign the bill damaged his standing with conservatives and the general public, but it also laid the groundwork for the budget surpluses of the late 1990s.) The Bush signed amendments to the Clean Air Act which sought to curb acid rain and smog by requiring decreased emissions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide. Bush also signed the Oil Pollution Act of 1990 in response to the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
Bush signed the Immigration Act of 1990, which led to a 40 percent increase in legal immigration to the United States. The bill more than doubled the number of visas given to immigrants on the basis of job skills.
George W. Bush increased the funding for the National Science Foundation and National Institutes of Health and created education programs to strengthen the grounding in science and mathematics for American high school students. In 2005, he announced a National Strategy for Pandemic Influenza to prepare the United States for a flu pandemic, which culminated in an implementation plan published by the Homeland Security Council in 2006.
Altie Metcalf lives in Green Valley.