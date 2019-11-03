Men and women in the U.S. military learn they will not be left on the battlefield or, that as a prisoner, others will not take early release. For example, Sen. John McCain declined early release and suffered more beatings and solitary confinement by the North Vietnamese.
Not everyone has to serve in the military to understand how important it is that you will not be left on the battlefield, in prison or, even years later, that your remains will be returned to the United States for burial. I did not serve in the armed forces. After college I went to seminary, served five years as a pastor and then 32 years as a hospital chaplain.
As U.S. allies, 11,000 Syrian Kurds died fighting ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) On Oct. 7, President Trump conveyed to President Erdogan of Turkey that the U.S. would not intervene if Turkey attacked our Syrian Kurd allies. The Kurds have no air force or heavy military equipment. They have only small arms and some anti-tank weapons.
In good conscience, how could the president leave the Syrian Kurds to fend for themselves on the battlefield against the vastly superior Turkish forces? Of the countries in NATO, Turkey has the biggest military behind the United States. Diplomatic action needs to be taken to stop Turkey’s aggression against the Syrian Kurds.
Such actions are now limited due to Russia filling the void left by our president’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from
Syria. The lives of Kurdish men, women and children are at stake as well as our trustworthiness. Ten Kurdish civilians were killed during the first Turkish bombing raid Oct 9, and, to the beginning of the five day cease-fire on Oct. 17, 238 Kurdish civilians had been killed due to Turkey’s bombing and invasion. A number of ISIS prisoners have gained freedom because their Kurdish guards went to the front lines to fight the Turkish invasion.
On Oct. 27, the president announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been brought to justice and killed in northwestern Syria. In his detailed description, the president mentioned al-Baghdadi’s location was identified by an embedded Kurdish informant, which points out how valuable the Kurds are as our allies. The president’s demeaning language that al- Baghdadi died like a dog may lead more people to become ISIS recruits. Leadership of ISIS has been decentralized so ISIS can now regroup and once again become a brutal regional and U.S. security threat.
It was an egregious error for the president to give Turkey permission to attack our Kurdish allies in order to ostensibly bring our forces home. U.S. troops in Syria are not coming home.
Secretary of Defense Esper clarified they are being sent to Iraq to fight ISIS and others are returning to protect the Syrian oil fields from being taken over by ISIS and the oil revenue used to finance their terrorist activities. Over 200,000 Syrian Kurds have become refugees due to the Turkish bombing and invasion. Turkey plans to make permanent the removal of the Syrian Kurds from their homes in the buffer zone.
The president has expected cabinet members, diplomats, and other officials to be loyal to him. He needs to understand that loyalty goes both ways. In the case of our Kurdish allies it is not just public opinion that is at stake, but the very lives and homes of the Syrian Kurdish people. Russia gave Turkey permission to elongate the buffer zone from 20-by-250 miles to 20-by-300 miles. Russian troops are now patrolling part and Turkish troops other parts of the 300-mile buffer zone. The president’s actions have resulted in the displacement, harm and loss of Kurdish lives and allies’ lack of trust in the United States.
When making decisions the president needs to understand we don’t just abandon allies, that relationships with allies need to be fostered and protected, and that loyalty goes both ways!
Michael Carlson lives in Green Valley.