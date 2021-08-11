The Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce exists to champion opportunities for local businesses that will help them grow, create jobs, and support our communities. As an organization focused on economic expansion, we have grave concerns about major changes to the federal labor law landscape that Congress is considering.
In particular, the Chamber is keeping a close eye on a dangerously radical piece of legislation misleadingly titled the “Protecting the Right to Organize Act,” or PRO Act for short. For their part, Senators Kirsten Sinema and Mark Kelly should continue to withhold their support for the PRO Act to protect not only Arizona’s local businesses, but also the rights of workers across the state.
The PRO Act would take aim at Arizona’s strong right-to-work protections that currently prevent workers from being compelled to pay union dues or else face the threat of losing their job. Flipping the script on state labor laws, which for Arizona have been written into the state constitution, would have a detrimental impact on local workers as well as employers.
According to a new report by the Institute for the American Worker, if the PRO Act became law, more than 100,000 unionized workers in Arizona would no longer be able to opt out of paying union dues if they feel their union is not representing them effectively. Worse, some 2.6 million Arizona workers who are currently non-unionized could be forced to pay union dues under the PRO Act. Forced unionization should not be allowed to happen, especially in the current economic climate.
Independent contractors and freelancers are not exempt from the reach of this Act, and without even knowing it may be required to pay union dues. And the franchise business model will take a hit as well with national brands less likely to partner with local entrepreneurs attempting to go into business for themselves and build wealth.
That is likely why the vast majority of Arizona voters are worried about the PRO Act’s attempt to repeal our state’s right-to-work laws. A recent survey conducted by the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce shows that nearly three-quarters (74 percent) of voters—on both sides of the aisle—are concerned about how the legislation would force workers to pay union dues or risk losing their jobs.
The PRO Act—which is supported by all but three Senate Democrats and zero Republicans—is clearly part of a larger effort to fundamentally reshape labor law in favor of unions at the expense of workers and local businesses. This legislation is nothing more than a handout to labor unions. Ultimately, Arizona workers and local businesses will be the ones to pay.
Randy Graf is president and CEO of Green Valley Sahuarita Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.